Samsung Kiosk – How Is it Working?

The Samsung kiosk has been very successful in its introduction. Impervious to the usual Windows flaws and endless troublesome patch cycles. Samsung has managed to be the unit that NCR resells (via Grubbrr). TSI sells the Samsung kiosk. Several software companies have picked up and done interations of the Samsung for Clover POS and also Square POS (Nanonation). In 2024 Nanonation began deploying AI assist to samsung kiosks along with menu board synchronization. The ecosystem grows.

Tizen is Samsung-modified Linux for its TVs, Tablets, mobile phones and displays. ARM-based cpus, not Intel. Given its relative isolation and Samsungs natural unwillingness to make small changes, that has opened up a profitable “we can do it” channel for people like Nanonation.

And yes, LG has one too albeit they went with Windows. Samsung now also offers Windows out of necessity for networks most likely. Big companies tend to “play it safe” with cheap Dell/HP Windows contracts and that drives Active Directory and other Microsoft technology. Probably many of them use Crowdstrike for security come to think of it.

You can see the Samsung kiosk at our booth at FSTEC Sept #1009

KMA series — Designed for every business, delivering peace of mind

Helpful and hygienic kiosks are in demand

Kiosks are increasingly becoming a part of everyday consumer life. From self-checkouts, to in-store ordering and ticket purchases, kiosks are a quick and efficient way for customers to engage with brands in a more personalized way – and they are increasing in popularity. In light of the pandemic, safety and sanitation are top of mind for consumers, from engaging with a display that other users have touched, to securely protecting their payment details. Performance and reliability are key factors when considering a kiosk display, ensuring that it can be easily managed and maintained once installed, while also being able to perform at optimum levels despite frequent use. Aesthetically, it is also important that a kiosk seamlessly blends into its environment and enhances the look of any brand. Overall, kiosks are more important to the consumer journey then ever so businesses must have the right product with the right features.

Keep customers happy and healthy with Samsung’s best-in-class kiosk

Seamless integration into any business environment

The compact and integrated design of Samsung Kiosk provides a variety of installation options depending on the unique space any business is looking to use. Countertop, floor stand and wall-mounting installation methods means the kiosk can be utilized in a range of environments, from

restaurants, to cafes, airports and retail stores. The kiosk also helps to reduce human error in the ordering or purchasing process. Samsung ensures this powerful performance through the embedded, SoC-based Tizen OS, enabling a faster and more optimized experience. This in turn helps to

increase business efficiency and ultimately, the speed and satisfaction of every customer interaction.

Effective protection with Antimicrobial Coating

During a time when customer health and safety is front and center, ensuring the hygiene of any touch display is a very im­portant consideration for any business. Samsung Kiosk pro­vides safer and seamless experience due to its UL-certified Antimicrobial Coating which protects the screen against certain bacteria. This means that Samsung Kiosk helps to reduce the workload of separate cleaning and management of display, while alleviating customer concerns and giving them peace of mind. The coat­ing also has the same, long lifespan as the display, meaning it does not need to be replaced while providing long-term pro­tection, with the same clear visuals during every transaction.

Easy maintenance and management for enhanced efficiency

Businesses can install multiple kiosks and be confident that they can monitor and manage the kiosks with ease. The monitoring function enables the real-time identification and notification of issues, minimizing the time to resolve for reduced service disruption, while also decreasing the number of maintenance visits a store manager would typically require. In addition, the remote management capabilities allow store managers to control the ordering and payment applications provided by partners, delivering easier installation and ongoing management without the need to communicate with partners on a consistent basis.

Compact and modern design

Modular functionality to support any payment type

Samsung Kiosk is composed of a single display part and connect box, along with an optional stand. The design enables clean and convenient cable management while the cream white color and simple stand means the kiosk blends perfectly into any store interior with a stylish look.The Samsung Kiosk adopts a modular design which provides a variety of payment options including credit card, barcode, QR code and NFC, along with a built-in printer. This means it needs no additional peripherals for an advanced, all-in-one solution that also makes maintenance fast and easy. *Samsung Kiosk supports a fully integrated EMV cradle for a Verifone terminal (P400) which varies by region and country.

Helpful, hygienic interactions

Powerful solution with no PC needed

The next-generation kiosk blocks microbial growth to help protect against certain bacteria for safer, more hygienic interaction. So customers can worry less about germs, and keep focus on what’s on the screen.Samsung Kiosk is built based on Samsung’s proven SoC(System on Chip) technology. This enables the kiosk to function without the need for an external PC, further highlighting Samsung’s leadership in the PC-less solution space, while delivering powerful and reliable technology.

Powerful, protective securityDisplay monitoring and management The kiosk uses three-layer security protection powered by Samsung Knox technology which supports application development on the secured platform, the protection of important customer data and effective minimization of security attacks for a powerful, comprehensive security solution.Samsung Kiosk provides a proven remote monitoring solution, allowing managers to view display information, check peripheral devices and resolve errors. Remote control capabilities also enable the diagnosis of issues and remote control of essential functions such as switching the screen on and off.

