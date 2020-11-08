Read the full article at Nanonation – Nov2020

Nanonation Releases a Pandemic Suite of Products

Nanonation announced a new range of products. The Capacity Control App and Temperature Screening Kiosk were created to aid businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Understanding this pandemic will not last forever, the solutions are comprised of components focused on future reuse. The hardware and software used in these products can easily be adapted to serve a variety of post-pandemic business functions, ensuring maximum return on companies’ investments.

The Capacity Control App allows businesses to monitor and control the flow of visitors into their establishment. A sign will be placed at the entrance and an associate will use a tablet to shift signage between red and green states that notifies customers whether they can enter or wait outside.

The Temperature Screening Kiosk is a no-contact solution to test employee or visitor temperatures. The kiosk comes in two different options, including a free-standing kiosk or a tabletop tablet. The Infrared Sensor quickly and accurately detects body temperature and notifies personnel when a heightened temperature is detected.

