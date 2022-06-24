Digital Wayfinding Kiosks at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Digital Wayfinding Case Study 22Miles Sky Harbor Phoenix

View — Phoenix Sky Harbor uses digital wayfinding in the airport and has for many years. It is a good example of displays and software being upgraded along the way, as well as servicing the expansion cycle of the airport. We used to work at Sky Harbor with what we Arizonans called snowbirds. It has changed 100 fold since those days.

Case Study Details — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport sees more than 120,000 arriving and departing passengers daily. As Arizona’s largest economic engine, PHX needed a comprehensive solution to offer world-class service to every customer, every day. More than 5 years ago, 22Miles enhanced their existing signage with 17 double-sided interactive wayfinding kiosks powered with Intel NUCs through i5 power.

After 5 years of deployment at T4, then T3, PHX has chosen 22Miles once again for their ongoing airport expansion. We are excited to help expand the interactive wayfinding and flight informational experience at terminal 4 with 60 more location points, and proud to be trusted with PHX’s future expansions!

Learn more about how 22Miles can help you achieve continued success. Book a demo today! Learn More

About Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Terminal 3 continues to serve passengers with state-of-the-art facilities and services. A remodeling project completed in 1997 renovated the second level lobby and concession area and added 11 new shops. In 2020, a $590 million modernization project was completed that included the opening of a new security checkpoint and ticket counters in 2016; a South Concourse in 2019; and the reopening of a renovated North Concourse in 2020.

Terminal 4, with 44 gates and 3.9 million square-feet of space, handled 15.4 million passengers or 70 percent of Sky Harbor’s total traffic in 1991. In 1998, a sixth concourse was added and the international concourse was expanded to include more gates.

About 22Miles

22Miles provides comprehensive technology solutions for digital connectivity, visual communications, media management, and adaptive multi-point interactive experiences. Powered by an immersive, easy-to-use content management software, the process of creating, managing, and enhancing a facility’s designed content has never been as simple.



More Digital Wayfinding Posts

For more information you can always email [email protected]