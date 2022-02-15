EV Charging Stations Going Into Walgreens

SAN FRANCISCO, February 14, 2022 – Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA), the industry leader in commerce and people-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Walgreens to target installing 1,000 DC (direct current) fast charging stalls at over 500 Walgreens throughout the U.S.

Volta provides seamless, universal, and reliable EV charging – centered on consumer behavior – located where people live, shop, work, and play. With unique charging stations that connect clean miles to commerce, Volta’s intelligent network is among the most utilized in the U.S. Volta began working with Walgreens in 2019 and currently has stations across 49 of its stores.

“As we expand our DC Fast charging presence across the country, Walgreens is an ideal match for faster forms of Volta charging given the average time a Walgreens shopper typically spends in-store,” said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. “Volta’s intelligent charging network is built around understanding and anticipating consumer behavior. The next phase of our work with Walgreens will provide people with a quick, convenient, and meaningful charge that is tailored to their shopping experience while bringing us another step closer to a clean energy future.”

With high-impact, large-format digital screens, Volta stations also double as an innovative, digital out-of-home advertising opportunity, allowing brands to reach shoppers seconds before they enter a store to make a purchase – simultaneously driving measurable business results and environmental impact. This unique functionality will be leveraged by Walgreens Advertising Group.

“Walgreens is committed to providing customers with new and different digital experiences alongside convenient solutions that help them lead healthier lives,” said Luke Kigel, vice president of Walgreens integrated media and leader of Walgreens Advertising Group. “Volta’s electric chargers allow Walgreens to seamlessly bring customers unique advertising and convenience experiences with eye-catching screens and quick, convenient charging to match their behavior, all while helping to build healthier communities through reducing vehicle emissions.”

This agreement furthers Volta’s DC Fast charging expansion strategy and Walgreens’ support of initiatives that lower emissions and make the planet healthier for communities everywhere.

About Volta

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta’s vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers’ daily routines, Volta’s goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta’s unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts’ and strategic partners’ core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

More EV Charging Posts