Infocomm AVIXA Media Partner

Kiosk Association Media Partner for InfoComm AVIXA

February 2022 Denver – The kiosk association is continuing to serve as an official media partner for the Infocomm tradeshow by AVIXA June 8-10 in Las Vegas. InfoComm 2022 is the once-a-year opportunity to see the latest audiovisual technology, learn the skills that will advance your career, and grow your professional network. We first joined AVIXA and became a media sponsor in 2021.

“The members of the kiosk association are much more diverse than just kiosks. Digital signage technology both hardware and software are integral to their complex business opportunities”, says Craig Keefner, manager for the association. InfoComm, ISE and now DSE are the new “must-be involved” list for our sponsors with strong digital signage and digital display technology.

Some of our members who have booths

There will be many more members “embedded” in the booths. That could be 22Miles software in the CISCO booth e.g.

For more information and a free exhibits-only registration contact [email protected]

About AVIXA

It all started in 1939, when eight AV dealers got together to form the National Association of Visual Education Dealers (NAVED) with the goal of increasing American government funding of education. In 1949, NAVED merged with the Allied Non-Theatrical Film Association to form the National Audio-Visual Association (NAVA). NAVA changed its name to the International Communications Industries Association (ICIA) in 1983, which became InfoComm International in 2005. InfoComm became the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) in 2017, to reflect a more diverse membership and creative outcomes.

