FSTEC Kiosks in September Dallas

FSTEC Kiosks TradeShow

See us in Dallas in #1009. We were a late entry but you will find us near TOAST, Bite, Soundhound and Panasonic– Where Restaurants and Tech Connect — In today’s restaurant scene, technology plays an exceptionally crucial role. Therefore, having the right tools and expertise is essential for the success of your business. Join the leading foodservice technology conference now to stay updated on the latest innovations and build connections with colleagues and potential partners.

When: Monday, September 16, 2024 through Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Where: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051

Invitation Required – no registration fee for operator

Kiosk Industry has passes for $5000

Seventy speakers

1600+ attendees

66% of attendees are director or higher title 5 of the top 10 chains 14 of the top 25 chains 29 of the top 50 chains 50 of the top 100 chains 138 of the top 500 chains

Floor Map

See ELO in #723, POSIFLEX in 615

Our Exhibit at FSTEC

Here is link to our page

Description – Kiosk Industry is the source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for the self-service kiosks, digital signage, Point of Sale and more. Learn from experts and join the community. We are a collective “co-op”. We distribute RFPs (average of 10 per month) and we also provide comparison RFPs as templates for other deploying companies to check/compare their RFP composition. Our mission is information and open discussion aka opinion and insight. Our content is not paid for by advertisers. We support the KMA, the Kiosk Manufacturer Association and for any official KMA policy stance please visit the KMA site.

Representatives Frank Olea CEO 800.927.8063 info@olea.com Zachary Rustad Director 866.843.6266 ZacRustad@nanonation.net Zahdan ElZahdan CMO 708.770.5774 zahdan.elzahdan@pyramid-america.com





