FSTEC Kiosks in September Dallas

By | August 3, 2024
0 Comment
FSTEC KIosk

FSTEC Kiosks TradeShow

See us in Dallas in #1009.  We were a late entry but you will find us near TOAST, Bite, Soundhound and Panasonic– Where Restaurants and Tech Connect — In today’s restaurant scene, technology plays an exceptionally crucial role. Therefore, having the right tools and expertise is essential for the success of your business. Join the leading foodservice technology conference now to stay updated on the latest innovations and build connections with colleagues and potential partners.

  • When:  Monday, September 16, 2024 through Wednesday, September 18, 2024
  • Where: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051
  • Invitation Required – no registration fee for operator
  • Kiosk Industry has passes for $5000
  • Seventy speakers
  • 1600+ attendees
  • 66% of attendees are director or higher title
    • 5 of the top 10 chains
    • 14 of the top 25 chains
    • 29 of the top 50 chains
    • 50 of the top 100 chains
    • 138 of the top 500 chains
  • Floor Map
  • See ELO in #723, POSIFLEX in 615

Our Exhibit at FSTEC

  • Here is link to our page
  • Description – Kiosk Industry is the source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for the self-service kiosks, digital signage, Point of Sale and more. Learn from experts and join the community. We are a collective “co-op”. We distribute RFPs (average of 10 per month) and we also provide comparison RFPs as templates for other deploying companies to check/compare their RFP composition. Our mission is information and open discussion aka opinion and insight. Our content is not paid for by advertisers. We support the KMA, the Kiosk Manufacturer Association and for any official KMA policy stance please visit the KMA site.
  • Representatives
FSTEC Kiosk Floor Map

FSTEC Kiosk Floor Map

Speakers

FSTEC Speakers

FSTEC Speakers

MORE LINKS

INTEL MARKETPLACE

Post Views: 4
A-Restaurant
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Related Posts