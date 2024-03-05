MURTEC 2024 Restaurant Show Preview – Next Week Vegas

MURTEC 2024 Preview

Every year MURTEC comes around and we think about going. It’s one of the more exclusive events and is the ultimate restaurant technology networking events.

We participate in Restaurant Technology Network (RTN) workgroups on frameworks for restaurants and ROI. Some of the people we work with includes Angela Diffly of RTN and Robert Peterson of Oracle.

“This year, the Restaurant Technology Network (RTN) is showing up in full force at MURTEC,” commented Angela Diffly, co-founder of RTN. “We could not be more proud of the work we’ve done in the past five years, particularly in the way of industry standardization. On stage at MURTEC we’ll showcase an industry first: a real-world adoption case study of RTN’s Customer Record Data Standard. Industry standards are taking hold, and this will shape the future of restaurant technology in such powerfully positive ways.” For more information about RTN events on the ground at MURTEC 2024, including RTN’s Start-Up Alley and Ring of Fire competitions, visit https://www.murtec.com/ 2024/RTN.

Recommended Sessions

Concurrent Breakout: RTN Launch: The Industry’s First Payback Comparison Tool

Tuesday, 3/12

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM

Join RTN as we launch the industry’s first Payback Comparison Tool, a user-friendly spreadsheet-based resource that helps restaurants determine the payback period, or break even point, for technology implementations and investments. Quickly and easily compare several projects at once, and identify projects with the shortest or most advantageous payback scenarios. You don’t want to miss your exclusive chance to see this in action, and walk away with first-rights access to your own version of RTN Payback Comparison Tool, courtesy of RTN and its key contributing members.

SPEAKERS:

Robert Notte – MOD Pizza

Robert Peterson – Oracle Food and Beverage

Manda Miller – Toshiba

