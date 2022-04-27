McDonalds Kiosk News — Vispero Recognized by McDonalds for Accessibility Leadership

McDonald’s Kiosk News

CLEARWATER, FL, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TPGi is honored to be recognized by McDonald’s for receiving the 2021 “Living the Values Award”. The Living the Values Award, is given annually to a Global Technology Provider who has demonstrably impacted one or more of McDonald’s values by putting customers first, creating an inclusive environment, operating with integrity, and supporting community efforts overall to be better together.

Vispero™, the global leader for assistive technology products for the blind and low vision community, was selected to assist McDonald’s in providing customers with an accessible kiosk experience. Through Vispero’s TPGi business unit, JAWS Kiosk is being deployed at McDonald’s US company-owned restaurants, as well as newly deployed self-service kiosks in the US franchise locations.

“We are honored to receive this year’s” Living the Values Award” stated Matt Ater, Vice President, Corporate Business Development at Vispero. “McDonald’s is showing that self-service technology can be enabling to all customers, including those with disabilities.”

Kelsey Hall, Senior Product Manager in the Office of Global Digital Accessibility Excellence, commented on the award, “I am pleased to recognize TPGi’s efforts in our mutual goal to improve the customer experience for all McDonald’s visitors.”

Creating inclusive self-service user experiences for all diners is made possible with the help of JAWS Kiosk. JAWS Kiosk allows blind and low vision users the ability to interact with a self-service kiosk by inserting headphones into the headphone jack located on the navigation pad used to interact with the kiosk, reading the content as they move through the menu options.

“We are tremendously excited about our partnership with McDonald’s. The organization’s commitment to building a more inclusive environment for their customers aligns directly with TPGi’s intent to build a more accessible future,” adds Travis Brown, Vice President, Sales, and Marketing at TPGi.

McDonald’s has deployed hundreds of accessible kiosks using Vispero’s JAWS technology with plans to continue to expand throughout North America’s franchisee-owned stores.

About Vispero

Vispero is the global leader in assistive technology products for those with vision impairments. Freedom Scientific, TPGi, Enhanced Vision, and Optelec, all Vispero brands, have a long history of innovation for customers with accessibility needs. Our product portfolio is considered one of the most diverse and reliable on the market. For more information, visit www.vispero.com.

About TPGi

TPGi is an accessibility solutions provider that supports all phases of accessibility through best-in-class management software and professional services. We partner with the best-known brands in the world to achieve end-to-end accessibility for their digital assets. Our clients span a variety of industries including retail/eCommerce, software/technology, publishing, banking/finance, healthcare, government, and higher education. TPGi experts are globally recognized for their contributions to accessibility standards and guidelines.

