Restaurant Growth Strategies – Scott Deviney, CEO, Chicken Salad Chick

Restaurant Growth Strategies
August 2021 NRN Link — Join Chicken Salad Chick CEO Scott Deviney for an interactive Q&A session on how restaurant growth strategies are evolving and what factors make for a successful store opening in 2021 and beyond. Coming off years of steady expansion, Chicken Salad Chick is looking to maintain its growth trajectory as it sets its sights on having 500 locations by 2025. Deviney shares how the brand is pursuing new markets to hit its ambitious growth targets and why the challenges of the past year have made the brand stronger than ever before.
Speaker Bio
Scott Deviney CEO Chicken Salad Chick
Scott Deviney is the President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick serving in this role since May 2015 after partnering with a private equity firm to purchase the company from the founders. Since taking over as CEO, the company has grown from 32 restaurants to over 170 in 17 states. Prior to the Covid pandemic, the company had fourteen straight quarters of positive same-store sales. Prior to his tenure at Chicken Salad Chick Scott was a franchisee of 24 Wendy’s restaurants in Georgia where he ran that business for six years. Before purchasing his Wendy’s business, Scott held various roles over a thirteen-year period in the banking industry, including roles in restaurant financing and advisory.
For More Information contact [email protected]