Kiosk Solutions – Future Proofing Kiosks with Frank Olea

By | September 20, 2024
0 Comment
kiosk solutions Olea

Kiosk Solutions – Frank Olea Interview

Join host Kate Orara as she chats with Frank Olea, CEO of Olea Kiosks, about the future of self-service kiosk technology. Frank shares insights into implementing kiosk solutions that enhance customer engagement across industries like healthcare, hospitality, and entertainment, while offering strategies to future-proof systems against inevitable hardware and software changes.

Listeners will learn how to balance advanced kiosk features with user-friendly design, promote self-service technology, and stay ahead of industry trends. Frank also provides advice for resellers on demonstrating the ROI of kiosk solutions to clients.

Tune in for expert insights on driving innovation and preparing your kiosks for the future!

 

Kiosk Solutions Notes

More Solution related posts

More Posts

PostCounter: 328
A-Restaurant
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Related Posts