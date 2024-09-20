Kiosk Solutions – Future Proofing Kiosks with Frank Olea

Kiosk Solutions – Frank Olea Interview

Join host Kate Orara as she chats with Frank Olea, CEO of Olea Kiosks, about the future of self-service kiosk technology. Frank shares insights into implementing kiosk solutions that enhance customer engagement across industries like healthcare, hospitality, and entertainment, while offering strategies to future-proof systems against inevitable hardware and software changes.

Listeners will learn how to balance advanced kiosk features with user-friendly design, promote self-service technology, and stay ahead of industry trends. Frank also provides advice for resellers on demonstrating the ROI of kiosk solutions to clients.

Tune in for expert insights on driving innovation and preparing your kiosks for the future!

Kiosk Solutions Notes

Best practices – healthcare self check in. 83% of patients checking in on kiosks. Used to be 13%.

Best practices – 68% of instore sales at California Fish and Grill. Added a second kiosk and boosted 20%

Placement is important — Real Life – Some People Still Stand in Line rather than Order From A Kiosk

Statistics are useful for customers. Data. ROI. Percentages. Restaurant POS Systems TOAST, Clover, Aloha, GRUBBRR

Understand what you expect the kiosk to do

Test test test before deploying

Describes updating kiosk payment devices at Empire State Building overnight.

