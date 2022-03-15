Lockdown Browser News – Android + Windows & Kiosk Mode

New Releases from KioWare!

The month of February was an exciting time for KioWare as we saw not one, not two, but THREE new versions of our kiosk lockdown and management software! Whether you are an existing KioWare customer or are just interested in learning more, you can find more information about those releases below:

The update to KioWare for Windows includes updates that greatly improve efficiency including: Added Integration with KioWare Server 5.0

Added Flexibility for Device Data Uploads

Updated to Chrome 98/CEF 4758

Updated KioTouch Support, and more!

KioWare for Android v4.1

The latest version of KioWare for Android features a variety of new updates and features that will improve user experience by offering: Improved Location Services

Manual Migration from Older Versions

Upgraded Communication with KioWare Server 5.0

The newest version of KioWare Server is a total rewrite of KioWare’s kiosk management software. KioWare Server 5.0 offers many new and updated features including: Database Updates

Significantly Improved UX

Improvements to Functionality at Every Level

And more!

