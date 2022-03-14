IDmission – Empowering Identity Solutions

IDmission – We’re more than an identity company.
IDmission was founded in 2011 to develop world-class biometric and onboarding solutions. After just 2 years, IDM landed its first global customer serving the money transfer business. With this customer processing over 750,000 customer images every month from 130 countries, IDmission was well on its way to developing a true global AI engine with no racial or ethnicity bias.
IDmission prides itself on working with customers to solve onboarding issues utilizing our various AI engineered solutions and industry-specific knowledge. Our team of data scientists, engineers, product specialists, and customer success managers provides IDmission with a platform to enhance your customer experience while working with a company that is easy to do business with.
IDmission is Your Biometric Verification Partner
ISO Passive Liveness Compliance
- Spoof proof selfie liveness detection
- AI-based analysis
- Realtime client & server-based
- Ease of use: no blink, no zoom, no head turn
Multi Factor Fraud Defense
- Verify customer/employee identity
- ISO compliant passive liveness detection
- Deduplication: one face / one customer
- Determine document authenticity
- Match selfie to document(s)
- Identify known threats (KYC)
- Reduce racial bias through AI
Rapid Integration
- Fast & responsive integrations
- Rapid solutions to meet specific needs
- Tailored onboarding applications for numerous industries
- Global roll-outs & support
Third Party Integrations
- Over 100 pre-built integrations to 3rd party applications
- Our “Junctions” program is a collection of sophisticated APIs
- Data providers
- Application software
- System integrators
Kiosk Solutions
