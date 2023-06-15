Verneek Retail AI Assist – Consumer Facing AI

Verneek Retail AI Assist
Welcome to Verneek our latest Advisory Board member. Verneek’s One Quin provides enterprises with one holistic consumer-facing AI solution to accurately answer personalized questions through voice activation or text anywhere.
The Verneek platform is unique in answering specific questions reliably based on dynamic enterprise data that gets automatically augmented with relevant public information. The platform’s first use case is Quin Shopping AI which helps shoppers make better and faster decisions throughout their online or in-store journeys. Quin can fulfill any sophisticated shopping request, ranging from finding available product assortments or recipes that match a whole suite of health or budget constraints to general health or customer service. Quin combs through all relevant public and participating retailers’ proprietary data in real-time to deliver a profoundly personalized AI shopping experience.
Retail AI Assist Verneek Facts
- Recently completed extended pilot at Sprouts Grocery
- NVIDIA Partner
- Android, Flex, Windows or Apple
- Verneek is the Nvidia-recommended enterprise Voice AI. Can set up joint call.
- AI works across 12 languages including 4 Spanish dialects
- Sales Impact- 67% of retail customers leave a store without finding an item they were looking for, even though that product was on the shelf. The Verneek AI assist has a 49% question-to-purchase conversion rate. In control store test results, AI stores drove about a 1% increase in sales.
- Verneek handles slang and regional terms, which can be its own language or dialect.
- In Boston chocolate sprinkles you put on ice cream are called “Jimmies”. Verneek captures these region terms and build them into the AI.
- Verneek is seeing some powerful and actionable insights from the questions themselves. The questions being asked identify what people are struggling with as they navigate a physical space that in many cases is unknown or untracked.
- Verneek has been asked to be part the AI in Grocery Webinar as an industry disruptor next week.
- One of Verneek founders was interviewed on this week’s NRF podcast.
- Verneek is the first tech company on the NRF podcast in their 300+ episodes
Real Life Reviews
Videos
More Posts
