Outdoor Dual Digital Display at NRA Show

Dual 55 Outdoor Display to Be Exhibited in Chicago Restaurant Kiosk Show

The latest dual 55 outdoor digital display by Keyser will be on display at the upcoming NRA show in Chicago in booth 6576 Tech Pavilion. If you would like to schedule a meeting or get more information you email [email protected]

55”Dual Flex High Bright Outdoor Display

Keyser Industries, Inc. is proud to report that their patented application, the Keyser FLEX Outdoor Digital Display System, now showcases a new full turnkey 55” LCD outdoor display with the most cost-effective design that allows all customers growing into digital, to never grow out of it while also enhancing the overall customer experience. Keyser’s 3000Nit LCD display with an Android 7.0 Operating System, is specialized for high commercial performance and its high bright output remains polarized in any climate while also combating unwanted glare thanks to its high impact reflective coating. Our weather tight, anti-reflective safety glass features a pristine optically bonded seal, built to withstand the harshest weather conditions, prevents moisture, dirt and debris from deeply impacting the displays’ performance while still maintaining a stunning HD image in direct sunlight!

Keyser’s LCD displays are the greatest compliment to any digital drive-thru system because it improves the customer’s order accuracy, decreases wait time, amplifies sales and minimizes the worry that comes with your business investing in digital due to Keyser’s most-competitive pricing. As always, Keyser display systems are made in the USA. “Your display needs should be served by the innovator not the imitator.” For further information and quotes on Keyser’s 55” Outdoor LCD Display see //explorekeyser.com or email [email protected] to learn more about Keyser’s vast product line and capabilities.

55 Dual Flex IP67 Specs (1)

55” Commercial High Bright Outdoor Display

Keyser Industries, Inc. is proud to report that their patented application, the Keyser FLEX Outdoor Digital Display System, now showcases a new full turnkey 55” LCD outdoor display with the most cost-effective design that allows all customers growing into digital, to never grow out of it while also enhancing the overall customer experience. Keyser’s 3000Nit LCD display with an Android 8.1 Operating System, is specialized for high commercial performance and its high bright output remains polarized in any climate while also combating unwanted glare thanks to its high impact reflective coating. Our weather tight, anti-reflective safety glass features a pristine optically bonded seal, built to withstand the harshest weather conditions, prevents moisture, dirt and debris from deeply impacting the displays’ performance while still maintaining a stunning HD image in direct sunlight!

Keyser’s LCD displays are the greatest compliment to any digital drive-thru system because it improves the customer’s order accuracy, decreases wait time, amplifies sales and minimizes the worry that comes with your business investing in digital due to Keyser’s most-competitive pricing. As always, Keyser display systems are made in the USA. “Your display needs should be served by the innovator not the imitator.

55 Commercial IP67 Drive-Thru

55 Commercial Brightsign 55IP67CM-BS