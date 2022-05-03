Panera’s chief digital officer on the future of restaurant tech

By | May 3, 2022
0 Comment
panera kiosk technology

New Frontiers in Restaurant Tech

Panera George Hanson CTO

Panera  Bread George Hanson CTO

Don’t miss this week’s CREATE Digital Dive! Join us Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT as we welcome Panera SVP and chief digital officer George Hanson for a conversation on the trends that are shaping the future of restaurant technology.

George Hanson, SVP and chief digital officer for Panera, joins CREATE for a keynote discussion on how restaurant companies can leverage the latest technologies to create unparalleled omnichannel experiences and offer next-level personalization for customers. Plus, learn how Panera and other leading restaurants are planning to unlock new opportunities in the metaverse

Register now to join the conversation on:

  • Next-level personalization: Tailoring the customer experience
  • Omnichannel access: Meeting customers where they are
  • Restaurants and the metaverse: Unlocking opportunity
  • Secure Your Spot

Related Posts

Kiosk picks Restaurant Tech
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

Related Posts