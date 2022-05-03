Panera’s chief digital officer on the future of restaurant tech

New Frontiers in Restaurant Tech

Don’t miss this week’s CREATE Digital Dive! Join us Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT as we welcome Panera SVP and chief digital officer George Hanson for a conversation on the trends that are shaping the future of restaurant technology.

George Hanson, SVP and chief digital officer for Panera, joins CREATE for a keynote discussion on how restaurant companies can leverage the latest technologies to create unparalleled omnichannel experiences and offer next-level personalization for customers. Plus, learn how Panera and other leading restaurants are planning to unlock new opportunities in the metaverse

Register now to join the conversation on:

Next-level personalization: Tailoring the customer experience

Omnichannel access: Meeting customers where they are

Restaurants and the metaverse: Unlocking opportunity

