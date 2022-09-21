Restaurant Technology CREATE in Denver 2022 – Wrap

Restaurant Tradeshow News

We attended the Chipotle session with Scott Boatwright, Chief Restaurant Officer for Chipotle and it was a great session. And today there is a terrific interview on Cheddar

Chipotle Looks to the Future with Crypto, AI and Roblox Following Earnings Report

Thanks to inflation, Chipotle’s customers are paying extra for more than just guacamole, but most apparently don’t care, as the fast-casual chain said in its earnings report that price hikes helped boost profits in its most recent quarter, which sent the stock surging today. Curt Garner, chief technology officer of Chipotle, joined Cheddar News’ Closing Bell to discuss how Chipotle is embracing new technologies like artificial intelligence, the metaverse, Roblox — and cryptocurrency. “We do accept crypto through a partnership with Flexa, in our restaurants and our digital channels,” Garner said. It’s a partnership that we’re excited about. … We had a lot of customers that were asking for a crypto option as payment within our restaurants, and we’re proud to put this partnership together and deliver that.”

