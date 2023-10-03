Payment Kiosk – Harris/Dynatouch Partner with KUBRA

Harris Computer Corporation and KUBRA Forge Powerful Partnership to Revolutionize Customer Experience

Harris Computer Corporation (Harris), a renowned provider of advanced enterprise software solutions, and KUBRA, a leading force in customer experience

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Computer Corporation (Harris), a renowned provider of advanced enterprise software solutions, and KUBRA, a leading force in customer experience management solutions, proudly announce their strategic alliance. Together, they are poised to reshape customer experiences across key sectors, including utilities, government, and telecommunications.

At the heart of this partnership lies a commitment to deliver a game-changing suite of integrated billing, payment, and customer communications solutions. Harris will seamlessly integrate its utility-specific solutions, designed to enhance customer service, operational efficiency, and financial performance, with KUBRA’s cutting-edge offerings:

KUBRA MyHQ™: A customer interaction management solution

KUBRA iMail™ and KUBRA EZ-PAY®: State-of-the-art, fully hosted billing and payment solutions

Notifi® and IncidentWatch™: Customer communications solutions

Client Benefits

This powerful fusion empowers client companies to break free from convention and embrace a future-oriented approach to customer-centric platform capabilities by giving them access to a suite of tools that effortlessly offer e-billing, digital payment options, self-service platforms, and real-time notifications. These features align seamlessly with the evolving expectations of their customers and include crucial elements such as outage reporting.

In an unwavering commitment to joint market engagement, Harris and KUBRA will:

Reshape the Landscape of Customer Experience: Together, they will redefine the standards of customer interaction.

Drive Innovation and Integrated User Experiences: Aiming to enhance Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) through innovation.

Facilitate Business Evolution: Assist client companies in transitioning to the next phase of their growth journey.

Rick Watkin, President, and CEO of KUBRA, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are pleased to partner with Harris Utilities, who, like us, understand that customer experience is a pivotal driver of consumer behavior. Our omni-channel billing, payment, and customer communications solutions are designed to simplify bill management, payments, and other provider interactions for every customer.”

Dana Lendorf-McCarthy, Portfolio Leader at Harris Utilities, echoed this sentiment, adding, “By joining forces with KUBRA, we are making remarkable progress in our dedication to enhancing user satisfaction and preferences. Through integrating KUBRA’s cutting-edge solutions with mission-critical software solutions, we are empowering providers to elevate their service offerings and cater to the evolving demands of their customers effortlessly.”

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, Government, insurance entities across North America. Their extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)

Harris acquires vertical market software businesses, manages them well, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, and healthcare verticals to operate over 130 businesses globally across more than 20 industries. Harris is part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America’s most active acquirers of software businesses. To learn more, visit www.harrisutilities.com.

October 02, 2023 05:29 PM Eastern Daylight Time