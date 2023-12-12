Payment Kiosks – Priority and Datacap Technology Partnership

CHALFONT, PA.– November 30,2023 – Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (Priority), a leading platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking at scale, has announced a strategic partnership with Datacap Systems (Datacap), a leading integrated payments middleware and gateway provider.

Datacap’s industry-standard universal payments integration delivers instant access to virtually every major payment processor and leading hardware OEM in North America with a best-in-class feature set. Together, Datacap and Priority will support thousands of ISOs and merchant service providers to bring unified commerce to even more merchants and small businesses.

The integration creates a universal payments integration of its platform with Priority's MX TM Merchant (MXM) Suite of solutions to offer customers enhanced compatibility with leading processing, point-of- sale (POS) systems, and other Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) benefits. Under the integration, customers can process payments seamlessly and consolidate reporting, inventory management, and reconciliation processes. Additionally, the integration supports scalability, flexibility, and growth by accommodating evolving needs of merchants for secure and simplified processes with reduced manual data entry and mistakes from human errors.

“We always strive to provide our clients with the most robust payment technology available in the marketplace. This partnership with Datacap aligns with our mission to deliver our clients an exceptional customer experience with enhanced operations. We are strengthening our innovation and value

propositions by increasing our competitive advantage in the marketplace” said Anthony Bonventre, EVP and Chief Credit Officer, Priority.

As the payments landscape continues to evolve at breakneck speed, Datacap aims to provide our base of technology partners with forward-looking functionality and processing solutions coupled with top-tier support," commented George Hudock, Director of Business Development at Datacap. "Our partnership with Priority Payments and integration into Priority's MX Merchant (MXM) Suite empowers Datacap

partners to take advantage of Priority's comprehensive toolset without requiring additional development or certification resource."

ISOs, ISVs, finance professionals, and businesses interested in learning more about the Datacap and Priority partnership may visit: https://prioritycommerce.com/smb-payments/mx-merchant/

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a unified commerce leader with an industry-leading native embedded finance platform that seamlessly integrates modern end-to-end payments processes with treasury and banking solutions and data analytics and insights. Leading companies count on Priority's breakthrough, agile technology to collect, store, and send money in managing their business and consumer operating accounts. Priority's solutions are offered via API or proprietary applications with nationwide money transmission licenses (MTL), built-in regulatory compliance (AML, OFAC, BSA), underwriting, and risk mitigation, all supported by industry-leading customer service. With Priority, companies move money faster than ever before,

monetize payments, accelerate cash flow, enhance customer experiences, facilitate embedded commerce, and significantly reduce costs. Visit https://www.prioritycommerce.com for more information.

About Datacap Systems, Inc.

Datacap Systems develops payment processor and hardware-agnostic omnichannel integrated payment solutions for any Point of Sale, regardless of system architecture. One simple interface allows Point of Sale developers to keep pace with evolving trends and payment industry standards, via plug-and-play integrated payments solutions, so they can spend development dollars on POS innovation instead of payments. Reach out to us today to get started! https://datacapsystems.com/

