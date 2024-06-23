Product Brief – POLYTOUCH Flex 21.5

By | June 23, 2024
0 Comment
polytouch flex kiosk

POLYTOUCH Flex 21.5 Product Spotlight

Our space-saving kiosk is a revolutionary solution designed to optimize limited space while providing a seamless self-service experience. It maximizes floor space, integrates easily without sacrificing seating capacity, and offers a user-friendly interface for effortless browsing, customization, and payment.

Polytouch Flex kiosk

Click for full size – Polytouch Flex kiosk

The POLYTOUCH FLEX21.5 offers an array of different models, including the slimmed down FLEX21.5 lite, standard FLEX21.5 Self-Checkout and the FLEX21.5 Check-In Pro for the ultimate guest check-in experience.

Some current customers currently using the FLEX21.5 include theme parks, airports, quick-serve restaurants and more!

The FLEX21.5 also comes with every module you’d need, including Scanner, Payment (by cash or card), Receipt (printed receipt or displayed as QR code), Status Light, and more.

Interested in learning more about the FLEX21.5, or any of our other products? Just let me know and we’d be happy to set up a quick call to answer any questions you might have!

Upcoming Shows to Find Pyramid:

RSPA Retail Now – July 28-30

FSTEC – September 16-18

Embedded World NA – October 8-10

IAAPA – November 19-22

More Pyramid Kiosk Posts

Post Views: 33
A-Restaurant
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner -- With over 40 years in the industry and technology, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major early career kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others. Craig helped start kioskmarketplace before leaving. Note that the point of view here on kioskindustry is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global

Related Posts