Product Brief – POLYTOUCH Flex 21.5

POLYTOUCH Flex 21.5 Product Spotlight

Our space-saving kiosk is a revolutionary solution designed to optimize limited space while providing a seamless self-service experience. It maximizes floor space, integrates easily without sacrificing seating capacity, and offers a user-friendly interface for effortless browsing, customization, and payment.

The POLYTOUCH FLEX21.5 offers an array of different models, including the slimmed down FLEX21.5 lite, standard FLEX21.5 Self-Checkout and the FLEX21.5 Check-In Pro for the ultimate guest check-in experience.

Some current customers currently using the FLEX21.5 include theme parks, airports, quick-serve restaurants and more!

The FLEX21.5 also comes with every module you’d need, including Scanner, Payment (by cash or card), Receipt (printed receipt or displayed as QR code), Status Light, and more.

Interested in learning more about the FLEX21.5, or any of our other products? Just let me know and we’d be happy to set up a quick call to answer any questions you might have!

Upcoming Shows to Find Pyramid:

RSPA Retail Now – July 28-30

FSTEC – September 16-18

Embedded World NA – October 8-10

IAAPA – November 19-22

More Pyramid Kiosk Posts