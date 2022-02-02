Small Touchscreens – AV-Over-IP, Education, Partners

From touchscreen-us

Here is full email with images

Mimo Monitors: January 2022

We hope the first month of your new year was fruitful and fulfilling.

We kicked off the beginning of 2022 with one of our most successful months to-date, bringing much excitement for the year ahead! We want to thank you for your continued support here at Mimo. We love being able to bring you high-value small-format displays and superior customer service.

Below, please find a brief summary of what we’ve been up to recently.

Mimo Monitors In Higher Education

We’re proud to offer a myriad of solutions that are reliable, durable, and flexible when handling the complexities of ever-changing campus environments. Check out this graphic to learn about our most popular products in education, the benefits our products offer in educational environments, and more

Mimo Monitors in Higher Education Case Study Our displays have many use cases in the higher education space. Ranging from digital signage around campus to conference room displays and more, our products have enhanced campuses around the country creating convenience and accessibility for students and faculty. Check out this case study which details more of our capabilities in the higher education space as well as some of the universities we’ve worked with. Case Study

Why Choose AV-over-IP Touchscreen AV-over-IP has not yet been widely adapted by UCC spaces but it has many tangible benefits and advantages including increased flexibility, decreased long and short-term costs, and unmatched productivity. Check out this page on our website to learn more about why Av-over-IP displays may be the right fit for you. More Info

Mimo Is Proud to Collaborate with Industry-Leaders We’re proud to collaborate with some of the most notable and industry-leading partners around the world. Ranging from Google, to BrightSign, to Tanvas we’ve worked together to provide revolutionary and industry-innovating solutions. ICYMI at the end of 2021, check out this video to learn more about our collaborations and what these companies have to say about working with us. Partner Video

Are You An Integrator Interested In Working With Us? If you’re an integrator interested in working with us, check out this new page on our website which details just some of the many benefits we offer. It also includes a downloadable PDF for you to learn more. From the convenience of already being integrated into the channel, expertise in small-format displays and touchscreens, superior customer service, and a one-stop-shop for your needs, these are just some of what we bring to the table. Learn More!

Are You Media/Press Interested In Covering Mimo Monitors? Since we will not get to see you at events in 2020, we’d love to work with you directly to share our new product launch, or talk about any relevant industry related topics. We’ve got a press kit ready to go on our website, but please feel free to contact us directly if you’re interested in collaborating on a story. We’d love to work with you! Here is Press Kit!

Are You Following Mimo Monitors on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook? We’re posting ongoing and valuable content over on our social media pages regularly. We’re sharing some of our favorite tips, tricks, and information pertaining to company and industry news. You can find and follow us here: Twitter: @MimoDisplay

Facebook: Mimo Monitors

LinkedIn: Mimo Monitors