touch screen monitor

New 55-98 inch Interactive Touch Tablet for Conferencing

TDS announces conference tablet that is a PC+ Android intelligent electronic whiteboard, using MSD848 motherboard scheme, based on dual-core A73 and dual-core A53 CPU, equipped with Android 8.0 embedded operating system, industry-customized human-computer interaction UI system, full-featured touch interactive operation, to provide friendly human-computer interaction experience!

It is suitable for teaching, training, conference and other applications.

Basic features

Circular corner design, 1cm ultra-narrow border, no sharp Angle sharp edge

Mohs grade 7 tempered explosion-proof glass; Rock solid

178°Full Angle HD HD screen, exquisite picture quality, perfect presentation

20 points infrared touch, touch accurate

Bring your own writing board software to follow your heart;

Intel standard 80PIN OPS interface, pluggable design, easy to maintain & upgrade

Front one-button switch TV and OPS computer, easy to operate

Front USB interface for convenient data exchange; Intelligent identification of the signal source, access to the external signal automatically

