By | January 11, 2021
New 55-98 inch Interactive Touch Tablet for Conferencing

touch screen monitor

TDS announces conference tablet that is a PC+ Android intelligent electronic whiteboard, using MSD848 motherboard scheme, based on dual-core A73 and dual-core A53 CPU, equipped with Android 8.0 embedded operating system, industry-customized human-computer interaction UI system, full-featured touch interactive operation, to provide friendly human-computer interaction experience!

It is suitable for teaching, training, conference and other applications.

Basic features

  • Circular corner design, 1cm ultra-narrow border, no sharp Angle sharp edge
  • Mohs grade 7 tempered explosion-proof glass; Rock solid
  • 178°Full Angle HD HD screen, exquisite picture quality, perfect presentation
  • 20 points infrared touch, touch accurate
  • Bring your own writing board software to follow your heart;
  • Intel standard 80PIN OPS interface, pluggable design, easy to maintain & upgrade
  • Front one-button switch TV and OPS computer, easy to operate
  • Front USB interface for convenient data exchange; Intelligent identification of the signal source, access to the external signal automatically

