Ultra Slim Wayfinding Touchscreen Wallmount – Deep Dive

Ultra Slim Wayfinding Touchscreen Wallmount

You’ve seen many of the large format touchscreen Wayfinding directory solutions mounted on walls. Finding your way in a transit station, or airport. Maybe an outdoor shopping center. Several of members provide award-winning hardware and software for those situations (see resources below). Outdoor can get a bit problematic.

But many times digital signage or interactive digital escapes the scrutiny of accessibility. Mostly you will hear about physical reach on kiosks or you might hear about WCAG on websites. POS has its own non-definition despite definition. We wish they were more important than people like to say. We wished they were enforced more.

On a visit to Colombia (Republic of) I drove from airport. The people told me it was a 10 lane highway. Sure enough it was. But (you knew that was coming). But, the problem was the highway’s there have no lanes marked. Imagine that. Total chaos in every any direction. Small detail left out for me.

Digital signage or interactive digital (PLEASE do not say interactive digital signage) has parameters for accessibility. Smart city terminals do (not everybody has a mobile). Digging thru all the regulations can be exhausting so we sliced and diced the specific “Wallmount ADA” help article. The key metric there is 4″ from the wall not to be exceeded. (101.6 mm for those who prefer metric). Otherwise people in wheelchairs or blind people with canes or dogs are going to hit it at some point I think.

We decided to find one.

Having over 42 years under my belt for product procurement with connections all over the world, 10,000 connections on Linkedin, it seemed like a reasonable endeavor and one with high probability of success. “Hey xxxx, I need a 32 or 55 inch display or touchscreen for use on a wall. 4″ is main limitation. I’ll pay for paper thin.” Seemed like reasonable request.

Silence

After awhile I had some of my Chinese companies offer to make one or maybe they had one. A couple had ones pretty slim, but, after mounting it would exceed 4″.

A couple of companies said they could but upon request — silence.

It took a couple of weeks but finally my APAC group came thru for me. Pearl at EKAA told me about a new product they just released. As mounted easily under 101mm. New one as mounted is 6.9 cm (without wallmount 57mm)