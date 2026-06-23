Last Updated on June 23, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
The Industry Group is an independent hub for the self-service kiosk industry, led by Craig Allen Keefner. linkedin.com/in/kiosk
You can purchase online here.
- Datapacks
- InfoComm is the latest datapack
- Intelligence and Research
- Participation (and discounts)
- We do maintain an offer a free online database at selfservice.io —
- As of June 23 there are 972 validated self-service companies (we do include digital signage too).
- Examples
- Industry Database keefner3.gumroad.com/l/gezvum
- Voice AI in Self-Service keefner3.gumroad.com/l/zdzpuj
Complete Market Report
- Starts at $199 and goes to $1500 for enterprise with datapacks
- TIGER-2026-One-Page-Pitch
- Tiger-2026-Pricing-Sheet