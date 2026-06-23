2026 Buyer’s Guide

By | June 23, 2026
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Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

Buyers Guide

Last Updated on June 23, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

The Industry Group is an independent hub for the self-service kiosk industry, led by Craig Allen Keefner. linkedin.com/in/kiosk

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Complete Market Report

TIGER PRICING

Datapacks

NRA 2026 Data

$499

Industry Database XLS 2026 June

$99

InfoComm 2026

Intelligence Insight

Self-Service Infrastructure Intelligence Brief 2026 v1.2

$49

Voice AI in Self-Service 2026: Drive-Thru, Kiosks & Real Costs v_10

$149

Cash Acceptance Versus Cashless Transaction – Part I

$12

Cash Acceptance – Part 2: The Real Cost of Accepting Cash

$12

Cash Acceptance vs. Cashless – Parts 3A and 3B (with Calculator)

$39

Cash Acceptance versus Cashless Bundle

$49

TIG Retrofit vs Replace Decision Kit 2026

$49

Healthcare RHTP Funding Decision

$199

Participation

Kioskasia Company Profile

$79

Gold Supporter

$5,000

Silver Supporter

$2,500

Bronze Supporter

$1,500

Associate Supporter

$1,000

Show Supporter

$299
Posts 2026: 20
A-Restaurant buyers guide
Author: Craig Allen Keefner

With over 40 years in the industry, Craig is considered to be one of the top experts in the field. Kiosk projects include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and thousands of others. Craig was co-founder of kioskmarketplace and formed the KMA. Note the point of view here is not necessarily the stance of the Kiosk Association or kma.global -- Currently he manages The Industry Group

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