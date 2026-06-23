2026 Buyer’s Guide

Looking for Accessible Kiosks?

Last Updated on June 23, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

The Industry Group is an independent hub for the self-service kiosk industry, led by Craig Allen Keefner. linkedin.com/in/kiosk

Datapacks InfoComm is the latest datapack

Intelligence and Research

Participation (and discounts)

We do maintain an offer a free online database at selfservice.io —

As of June 23 there are 972 validated self-service companies (we do include digital signage too).

Examples Industry Database keefner3.gumroad.com/l/gezvum Voice AI in Self-Service keefner3.gumroad.com/l/zdzpuj



Complete Market Report

Starts at $199 and goes to $1500 for enterprise with datapacks

TIGER-2026-One-Page-Pitch

Tiger-2026-Pricing-Sheet

Datapacks

NRA 2026 Data $499 Industry Database XLS 2026 June $99 InfoComm 2026 Intelligence Insight Self-Service Infrastructure Intelligence Brief 2026 v1.2 $49 Voice AI in Self-Service 2026: Drive-Thru, Kiosks & Real Costs v_10 $149 Cash Acceptance Versus Cashless Transaction – Part I $12 Cash Acceptance – Part 2: The Real Cost of Accepting Cash $12 Cash Acceptance vs. Cashless – Parts 3A and 3B (with Calculator) $39 Cash Acceptance versus Cashless Bundle $49 TIG Retrofit vs Replace Decision Kit 2026 $49 Healthcare RHTP Funding Decision $199 Participation Kioskasia Company Profile $79 Gold Supporter $5,000 Silver Supporter $2,500 Bronze Supporter $1,500 Associate Supporter $1,000 Show Supporter $299