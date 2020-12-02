“Contactless” Payment Kiosk Review

Editor Review: New utility bill payment kiosk deployment announced for Alabama. It’s not the first time for CityBase. We note the 2016 PR on Omaha Child Support Payment Kiosks.

Excerpt:

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility technology, today announced a partnership with Alabama Power to enable customers in Montgomery and Mobile, AL, to pay electricity and water bills in person at a secure, self-service kiosk. New one-stop kiosk technology enables the utilities to share devices for their payment applications while maintaining independent operations. CityBase is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

Alabama Power has worked in partnership with CityBase to deploy 80 kiosks in 36 locations state-wide. In 2019, the utilities provider made payments available for Montgomery Water Works on the six kiosks in its local business office. In the year following deployment of the kiosks, they were responsible for more than 30% of Montgomery Water Works’ total monthly in-person transactions.

Building on the success of that program, in October 2020 the utility provider added Mobile Area Water & Sewer System (MAWSS) payment applications to 11 kiosks in four payment centers that span the greater Mobile metro area. One-stop payment kiosks from CityBase enable government agencies and utility providers to provide shared customers the ability to pay bills for multiple utilities in a single visit, creating efficiencies for customers on the go.

