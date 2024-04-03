Kiosk Software News – DynaTouch acquires KioWare

Harris subsidiary DynaTouch acquires KioWare kiosk management software

Ottawa, ON, April 3, 2024 – DynaTouch, a fully integrated kiosk solutions provider and wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris), adds to its kiosk-enhancing offerings with its acquisition of KioWare.

KioWare provides software to secure and monitor all types of kiosks, from purpose-built kiosks to simple tablets used as a kiosk-like device. Their best-of-breed software locks down the devices so users can only interact with the applications and/or websites that the kiosks were designed for.

“We are thrilled that KioWare is joining Harris, and that our software will enter a new chapter. This acquisition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. Under Harris’ world-class leadership, KioWare will be able to offer its innovative solutions to even more customers and drive greater success in the market.” Stated Jim Kruper, President of KioWare. DynaTouch Executive Vice President, John Becconsall is excited to welcome the veteran solutions provider, stating “KioWare follows similar design principles, and shares a common mission and history with DynaTouch. Their top-notch, end-to-end solutions align perfectly with that of our TIPS™ software suite, and I am fully confident that their knowledgeable employees and the products they produce will fit seamlessly with DynaTouch”.

KioWare will continue to offer the same award-winning kiosk mode software under the KioWare brand name.

For further information, contact:

John Becconsall

Executive Vice President

P: +1 (689) 444-3716

E: [email protected]

About KioWare

KioWare located in York, Pennsylvania is a worldwide market leader in self-service kiosk and purposed device markets. KioWare is kiosk system software that kiosk applications are built on and is used in over 16,000 projects in over 140 countries with project deployments that range from a handful to many thousands of kiosks.

About DynaTouch

DynaTouch has been a pioneering manufacturer, developer, and integrator of customized self-service solutions since 1988. Since then, DynaTouch has installed kiosks and interactive display systems in all 50 of the United States and in 32 countries and/or overseas locations around the world.

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)

Harris acquires software companies, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, the company has grown tremendously since its origins in the utilities sector. Harris now operates over 230 businesses worldwide, in over twenty industries including healthcare, education, retail and financial services. Harris is an operating group of Toronto-based Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America's most active acquirers of software businesses.

Great fit for KioWare. Harris is known for utility and local government backends aka bill payment system but in fact Constellation Software Inc. (CSI) operates in the field of acquiring, managing, and building vertical market software (VMS). Think Oracle.

We are now waiting for the day that Harris (aka Constellation) buys ITI DMV software (or competes).

Congratulations to Jim and Gina Kruper. It has been a long long road and we have walked alongside together for most of that way – Craig Keefner