Kiosk Mobile App for Open Omaha Event by Nanonation

Lincoln, NE August 19, 2022: Nanonation, a leading public space interactive, and digital signage solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Nanonation and Omaha by Design partnered to create an app for an event geared toward exploring the spaces that shape the city of Omaha.

The inaugural event, Open Omaha, was facilitated by Omaha by Design, and inspired by similar concepts in surrounding cities. Held over the weekend of August 6-7, it brought together dozens of historic landmarks, creative spaces, sacred sites, and other hidden gems that opened their doors to showcase the uniqueness of the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. Using Nanonation’s Passport Application and partnering with Omaha by Design, the app was geared toward connecting users to the fifty-two intriguing locations, generating over 1,000 downloads by the end.

Available for iOS and Android, users of the Open Omaha app simply created an account on the community-focused app. One could then view previews of all the venues, including open hours, accessibility, and each space’s unique history and design, along with information about the fantastic organizations within each location. Users could choose from nine pre-curated tours or be their own guide by marking favorites in the “Saved Venues” Tour.

To create the Open Omaha app, Nanonation’s development team took our already highly customizable Passport Application and tailored it to fit Omaha by Design’s needs. Which included branded colors, logo, fonts, and a area on the home page to recognize Open Omaha sponsors. Omaha by Design could then measure engagement through information, data, and metrics to provide insight into what locations participants frequented most.

Nanonation was proud to be a part of this event curated to inspire, built for all ages, and was FREE-to-attend, which would not have been made possible without the partnership of Omaha by Design in creating the Open Omaha app.

“It has been a great experience collaborating with Omaha by Design on this implementation of our Passport app. It was exciting to see the platform used for such an engaging, community-building event with Open Omaha,” said Zac Rustad, VP of Business Development at Nanonation.

