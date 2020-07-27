Last Updated on July 27, 2020 at 2:48 pm

From Geekwire Jul 2020

Seattle’s iconic Space Needle has invested $1 million in state-of-the-art technologies and safety measures that officials say will allow visitors to soon return to the structure, which has been closed since March 13 because of the health crisis. The initiative, called “Elevating Clean,” viewed first-hand by GeekWire this week, goes far beyond ordinary face masks and hand sanitizer.

“I think we’ve got a process in place that is going to make the Space Needle one of the safest places to be in Seattle.”

The Space Needle has added an array of ultraviolet light technology intended to rid the air and surfaces of harmful viruses. Guests will pass through Far-UV-C “sanitizing” body scanners at the front gates that look like airport metal detectors. Inside, they’ll breathe air that’s been zapped by even stronger UV-C light inside the building’s mechanical systems.

Read full article From Geekwire Jul 2020