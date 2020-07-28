Pyramid distribution deal with Pinntec Ltd for UK operation

Last Updated on July 28, 2020 at 9:59 am

Pyramid distribution deal with Pinntec Ltd in UK

Freiburg Germany. 28th July 2020.

Today Pyramid Computer GmbH announced a new distribution deal with Pinntec Ltd for its kiosk, industrial PC and server products. The deal appoints Pinntec as the exclusive distributor for all Pyramid products in the UK and Republic of Ireland. The deal is part of the Pyramid strategy to link with local market experts in multiple sectors to expand sales. It comes closely on the back of the deal to develop the Pyramid brand in USA.

Pinntec will provide sales, marketing and operational support for Pyramid products from its base in Leicestershire. Graeme Derby, previously UK Country Manager for Pyramid will join Pinntec to spearhead the development of the Pyramid brand across various targeted sectors in the UK and Republic of Ireland. He joins Paul Dennis, recently recruited from Walmart.

Josef Schneider, CEO Pyramid Computer GmbH, said. “Our strategy is to use local market experts to develop our presence in key markets. The UK is an important market for us and is one of the leading markets for the development of self-service technology. We are delighted to link with Pinntec as they have the right amount of knowledge and resource to support our expansion.”

Neil Tittensor, Managing Director of Pinntec said. “The link with Pyramid is another big step for Pinntec. We have always admired their products and we see this as a great opportunity for us to expand our offer to our customer base and assist with accelerating the trend towards self- service. The partnership will bring variety and innovation to the self-service technology market.”

Pyramid Computer GmbH is a privately owned German company that designs and manufactures self-service touchscreens and kiosks, primarily for the retail and hospitality sectors. With over 30 years’ experience in the field, it is one of the leading manufacturers in the world. Under its Polytouch® brand it has supplied self-service kiosks to a number of high profile customers such as AMC, Marks and Spencer and Sofology.

Pinntec Ltd is a privately owned UK business based in Leicestershire. It specializes in the automation of non-value-add services and provides choice, control and flexibility to a wide variety of processes and requirements, including Order Points, Help Points, Registration kiosks etc.

It works with a number of large organizations across multiple sectors that aim to improve services and reduce operational cost through an established network of partners, brands, and direct customers.

For More Information Contact Pyramid

More news by Pyramid

https://kioskindustry.org/contactless-kiosk-temperature-checking-kiosks-are-coming/

https://kioskindustry.org/pyramid-computer-launches-health-screening-kiosk-in-fight-against-covid-19/