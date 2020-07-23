Last Updated on
With a large swath of the workforce and students returning to work or campuses, executives are focused on two main areas: safety and agility.
This informative white paper explores the topic of the ongoing transformation of the office that is now happening. This transformation is introducing technologies and innovations into our daily lives that are modernizing the world in ways that will establish a lasting standard. Areas examined include:
- The growing need for agile workplaces and learning spaces
- Exploring “back to work” plans nationwide and the technological requirements of quickly adjusting to facilitate safe re-openings across markets and sectors
- Pre-screening “healthy worker” technology that can interface with employee management systems or security systems
- Communication and the virtual office
- Desktop and mobile notification systems that keep employees instantly informed and are synchronized with the corporate communications signage on campus
- Interactive wayfinding, room booking and desk hoteling to create dynamic and flexible floor plans.
Click Here To Download Whitepaper
About 22MILES
22Miles has been a leader in Digital Signage & Wayfinding for nearly two decades. Partnering with technology leaders such as Intel®, Mersive, Crestron and many others. The California-based technology company is committed to the ongoing development of a unique technological ecosystem of solutions designed to navigate and overcome the challenges of a changing world.
More from 22Miles
https://kioskindustry.org/room-scheduling-22miles-partnership-with-crestron/
https://kioskindustry.org/22miles-thermal-sensing-faq/
https://kioskindustry.org/peerless-av-launches-new-health-protocol-solutions/