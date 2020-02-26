Feb 2020 – We maintain a free “self-service” list out on Listly. Anyone can submit their company for inclusion as kiosk resource. It’s a pretty busy list.

Here is the official description:

Kiosk Industry Group association maintains this free list of resources for the self-service and kiosk industry. Included are manufacturers of hardware, software, devices such as touchscreens and printers, remote monitoring and management. Even financial services which can assist in financing your project. Kiosk Industry is a global, cause-based, not-for-profit organization focused on better self-service for customers and employees through kiosks and information technology (IT). Kiosk Industry Association leads efforts to optimize self-service engagements and engagement outcomes using information technology such as kiosks.

Examples

1 Olea Kiosks Nov 24, 2013 – olea.com – 533 Award-Winning Interactive Kiosks – Olea Kiosks has been building award-winning kiosks for over 40 years. Contact Olea today learn more!

2 KioWare – Secure Kiosk Browser Nov 24, 2013 – m.kioware.com – 485 Originally developed to secure devices running the Windows operating system, KioWare has established a robust Windows following and a long list of supported external devices for use on the Windows Platform. The popularization of the tablet and the rise of the Android operating system led to the 2012 release of the KioWare for Android product line. KioWare comes with built-in EMV support.

3 Nanonation Dec 26, 2013 – nanonation.net – 592 Nanonation – Offering world-class solutions in interactive, digital signage, and transactional kiosks. Nanonation leverages 18 years of experience and an award-winning creative team to produce reliable and compelling public space solutions for multi-national corporations and small businesses alike.

4 Pyramid QSR Jan 05, 2018 – pyramid-computer.com – 25 polytouch ® is the ultimate interactive kiosk solution for various industries and application areas for product presentation, independent processing of purchase processes and as an information terminal. Its individual and flexible application possibilities make the system a competitive advantage thanks to its first-class touch technology. Also, the ultrasound-based localization system PLS. With a precision of 15 cm, it is 10 times better than systems based on WLAN, Bluetooth or RFID technologies. In addition, PLS works with any standard smartphone. For users without a smartphone, low-cost mobile ultrasound transmitters – so-called pucks – are available as an alternative.

5 Frank Mayer Nov 24, 2013 – frankmayer.com – 604 Frank Mayer specializes in creating in-store merchandising solutions including point of purchase displays, custom fixtures, interactive kiosks, retail ready displays.

6 Vispero Jul 28, 2019 – vispero.com – 5 Vispero is the world’s largest assistive technology provider for the visually impaired. Although officially formed in 2016, our brands Freedom Scientific, Enhanced Vision, Optelec, and The Paciello Group, share a long, rich history as industry leaders dating back to 1975.

7 Zebra Technologies Oct 27, 2019 – zebra.com – 4 Zebra OEM scan engines and private label scanners, imagers, mobile computers and other technology offer flexible integration and rapid product development.

8 ZIVELO Dec 24, 2013 – zivelo.com – 527 ZIVELO is a Kiosk Manufacturer specializing in custom design, turn-key software solutions, and self-service touch screen kiosks for any industry.