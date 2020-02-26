KMA is a global, cause-based, not-for-profit organization focused on better self-service for customers and employees through kiosks and information technology (IT). The kiosk industry association leads efforts to optimize self-service engagements using information technology. Membership is made up of representatives from the self-service industry who are interested in establishing and following common guidelines on accessibility.

Rebecca White, VP Sales & Business Development for Innovative Technology Americas said, “2020 is set to be an exciting year for us in the US and surrounding territories with lots of opportunities in the pipeline especially in the retail market. I am delighted to announce that we have become a premium member of the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) which will help us capitalize on these opportunities within the self-service and kiosk industry.”

The US arm of Innovative Technology has joined the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) as a premium member.

Rebecca continued, “KMA Membership opportunities include networking with kiosk manufacturers and software providers as well as access to; member resources such as market research and trends, regulatory guidelines as published by the government and technology solutions such as AI and biometrics.

Most importantly, together with other members, we will support an industry-led association which promotes the industry on an objective basis.”

Concluding Rebecca commented, “Our retail, kiosk and self-service offering is continually expanding, and we have developed many new products with our Spectral Technology designed specifically for this market. Our core business is all about automating transactions in the most business efficient and cost-effective way.

Our suite of highly secure cash validation, recycling and smart safe products offer numerous advantages such as, fast bulk note processing speeds, multi-denomination recycling and reduction in overall operation costs. We are particularly excited about our new ICU Age Verification and Facial Recognition device which can helps users manage the sale of age restricted goods to ensure compliance, plus intelligent AI algorithms can identify faces to control access. ICU does not require pre-registration or human intervention and quickly and accurately predicts age and identifies faces so is ideal for automated self-service and kiosk markets.

Joining the KMA will give us the opportunity to network with key organizations within the industry and therefore introduce our new retail and kiosk portfolio to this growing hi-tech market. “

