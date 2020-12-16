Virtual NRF 2021 Chapter One January 12-4, 19 and 21-22 in 2021 #NRF2021
NRF 2021: Retail’s Big Show – Chapter One brings an entire industry together, connecting visionary attendees that span the entire business universe. And with our new virtual platform, it’s convenient and easy for you to network with peers and build lasting partnerships.
See the list below for a sample of retail companies that are already registered for NRF 2021 – Chapter 1.
Looking for more insights into who attends Retail’s Big Show?
Claim your free pass by January 6.
Retail’s largest technology marketplace is going virtual, and you can experience it for free! The NRF 2021 – Chapter 1 Expo allows you to research the latest solutions, find the next big thing to transform your business and build new partnerships with industry leaders.
Register now for the Free Retailer Expo Pass.
All sessions and exhibitor materials will be available to registered attendees on-demand on the NRF 2021 – Chapter 1 platform
for 30 days following the last day of the event.
WHAT’S INCLUDED WITH YOUR EXPO PASS
300 Exhibitors
Explore exhibitors through intuitive search functions, view product videos, download handouts and text chat directly with industry experts.
90 Sessions
Exhibitor Big Ideas sessions feature the latest product demos and case studies presented by the people who know – solution providers and their retail partners.
Interactive Discussion Rooms
These retailer only, small group meeting rooms are formatted to encourage interactive discussions. Pick the topic that you are most interested in and join the conversation. Limited to 50 retailers. Each topic is facilitated by the sponsor.
Schedule Meetings
Easily find exhibitors and other retailers to set up private video meetings. It’s the perfect way to make new connections and catch up with old friends.
Matchmaking
Tell us what products you’re looking for and let our AI do the rest! Get recommendations on who you talk with and schedule meetings.
Badge Game
This interactive game makes it fun to explore everything the NRF 2021 – Chapter 1 platform has to offer. Top earners will win valuable prizes throughout the event.