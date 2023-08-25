EV Charging Stations – Designing in Accessibility

By | August 25, 2023
Recently the U.S. Access Board presented on designing accessibility in EV charging stations.  Here is some background on the upcoming NPRM which is expected in September.

Summary of Presentation

The Joint Office hosted a webinar on the Access Board’s design recommendations for accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The U.S. Access Board is an independent federal agency that issues accessibility guidelines under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other laws.

The webinar shared information and provided technical assistance to help in the design and construction of EV charging stations that are accessible to and usable by people with disabilities. U.S. Access Board Transportation Systems Engineer Juliet Shoultz discussed accessibility guidelines and best practices.

Reference Materials:

Access Board Design Recommendations for Accessible Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

