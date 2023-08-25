EV Charging Stations – Designing in Accessibility

EV Charging Station Accessibility

Recently the U.S. Access Board presented on designing accessibility in EV charging stations. Here is some background on the upcoming NPRM which is expected in September.

EV NPRM 9/00/23 https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaViewRule?pubId=202304&RIN=3014-AA48

Note there are two different listings for the EV item. The links provided for the NPRM on electric vehicle charging stations are from two different unified agendas – the Fall 2022 and the Spring 2023 agenda. Please refer to the September 2023 date in the Spring 2023 agenda, as this represents the most recent projected date for publication.

ANSI regs now issued — Roadmap of Standards and Codes for Electric Vehicles at Scale

Summary of Presentation

The Joint Office hosted a webinar on the Access Board’s design recommendations for accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The U.S. Access Board is an independent federal agency that issues accessibility guidelines under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other laws.

The webinar shared information and provided technical assistance to help in the design and construction of EV charging stations that are accessible to and usable by people with disabilities. U.S. Access Board Transportation Systems Engineer Juliet Shoultz discussed accessibility guidelines and best practices.

Video

Reference Materials:

Access Board Design Recommendations for Accessible Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

