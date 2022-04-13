FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Tyler Cobb Joins Nanonation as Senior Enterprise Account Executive

April 2022 — Nanonation, a leading public space interactive, and digital signage solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Tyler Cobb has joined Nanonation’s sales team as a senior account executive. With 20 plus years of experience in the static and digital signage industry, Cobb has demonstrated proficiency in all aspects of the industry, including production, installation, servicing, marketing, and sales, with past industry-related roles.

“We are excited that Tyler has joined our team at Nanonation. Along with Tyler’s extraordinary track record, his ability to breakdown the complex into manageable, tactical, and actionable steps that deliver results mesh perfectly with our customer first focus.” said Brian Beach, Nanonation’s Senior Vice President of Sales.

Cobb’s previous roles include Purchasing Director, Director of Estimating, and Director of Sales and Market Development for some of the industry’s leading names in the static and digital signage landscape, securing his expertise in signage marketing strategy, product positioning, and sales support. He also brings his extensive industry knowledge to the Nanonation team and the many relationships he has built working within the financial, QSR, hotel, restaurant, casino, government, and retail industries throughout the past decades. Cobb is an alumnus of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning both a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

“I am thrilled to be a part of and join the Nanonation team. My entire career has been spent learning this industry and implementing how to better serve clients’ needs with information, technology, solutions, and service after the sale. I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing ‘industry-leading solutions to Nanonation’s current and future clients,” said Cobb.

More Posts