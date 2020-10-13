INtel Solutions Marketplace kiosk
Member, picks

Intel Solutions Marketplace Kiosk Solutions

If you are looking for a qualified kiosk solution then you should browse the Intel Solutions Marketplace for Intel-qualified kiosk solutions. Member entries include:

Examples include:

Bill Pay Kiosk

By Olea Kiosks, Inc.

Categories

Industry

  • Finance and Insurance
  • Government(+1)

Application

  • Others

Outdoor Drive Thru Ordering For Restaurants

By Olea Kiosks, Inc.

Categories

Industry

  • Accommodation and Food Services
  • Retail(+1)

Application

  • Intelligent Vending
  • Others(+1)

polytouch® 32 curve – access control kiosk

By PYRAMID COMPUTER GMBH

Categories

Industry

  • Government
  • Healthcare(+1)

Application

  • Others

Temperature COVID Catalog

By Kiosk Manufacturer Association

Categories

Industry

  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing(+2)

Application

  • Advanced Analytics
  • Connected Worker(+4)

Interactive Wayfinding

By 22 Miles, Inc.

Categories

Industry

  • Retail

Application

  • Digital Signage