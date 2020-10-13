North America’s Largest Independent Service and Integration Provider for Payment and Transaction Technology

Burroughs, Inc. is the largest independent service and integration provider for payment and transaction technologies in North America with a 134-year history of innovation and support.

From the first adding machine to today’s most complex cash automation, they’ve seen and helped drive numerous evolutions in payment and transaction technology.

The Burroughs team has expertise and progressive thinking to help guide customers through decisions to ensure the best outcomes. They have experience managing over 100,000 devices, including kiosks, self-checkouts, smart safes, cash recyclers, ATMs, and other 4-wall technology, so customers get maximum uptime, security, and compliance while making sure they achieve greater accountability, insight, and efficiency with every transaction.

Recently, Burroughs announced a rebrand to its visual identity that reflects a commitment to delivering best-in-class service and solutions within financial, retail, gaming, and emerging markets through innovation, collaboration, agility, and service excellence. In addition, a newly updated website highlights the company’s OEM-agnostic technology approach and focus on providing integrated payment and transaction solutions to help customers get the most out of their technology investment.

To learn more about Burroughs and their solutions, visit https://www.burroughs.com/.

