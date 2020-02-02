Excerpt from Casino News Daily

Expanded Pennsylvania Footprint

The launch of the BetAmerica casino offering followed the start of online sports betting operations under the same brand late last year.

The BetAmerica brand marked its official entry in Pennsylvania in the summer of 2019 when it debuted a sportsbook at Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie, which Churchill Downs purchased earlier last year.

The retail betting facility, which is located at the casino floor of the property, features 50 self-betting kiosks. Churchill Downs then debuted an online and mobile BetAmerica-branded sportsbook in December 2019 to tap into Pennsylvania’s digital wagering space.

To celebrate the recent launch of its online casino in the same state, BetAmerica offers both new and existing customers 100 free spins on its slots titles. Players only need to make sure they log into their accounts each day during the promotional period, February 1-5, to receive 20 free spins per day.

Commenting on the expansion of their existing product in Pennsylvania, BetAmerica President Ian Williams said that they are thrilled to expand upon what they have already built in the state and to “now give players a place to enjoy both online casino an online sports wagering from a single account.”