Braille Innovation Awards SXSW – Braille Dot Pad

Braille Dot Pad Selected as Finalist for SXSW
Dot Pad has been selected as a finalist in the Community Empowerment category at the SXSW Innovation Awards 2024.
SXSW is a globally renowned event based on innovation and creativity, and we are thrilled that Dot Pad has been chosen as a finalist in the Community Empowerment category, which focuses on projects addressing social issues and advancing society.
We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all the Dot family who have supported us. With your help, we are striving towards greater goals.
Moving forward, we will continue to propose innovative solutions to social problems, aiming to improve accessibility and create a barrier-free world.
dot inc. — Assistive Technology to build a Barrier-free world. Design with the user’s eye level in mind. Automatic and manual use provided for user’s ease and convenience. Braille, tactile, sign language, voice guidance, large font size Barrier-free features for all.
