Braille Tactile Display – Dot Inc.. Joins Accessibility Committee

Dot Inc. Joins Kiosk Manufacturer Association(KMA)’s Accessibility Committee, Pioneering Inclusive Tech Solutions

장애인을 위한 보조기기(점자스마트워치, 촉각 디스플레이)를 처음으로 선보였고, 국내 최초로 배리어프리 …

Dec, 13, 2023

The Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) is pleased to announce the addition of a new participant, Dot Inc., to its Accessibility Committee. Dot Inc., a renowned industry leader in relevant industry, has joined forces with KMA to support the advancement of accessible and inclusive technology solutions for all.

The KMA Accessibility Committee plays a critical role in guiding the KMA’s efforts to promote compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ensure that kiosk technologies are accessible to individuals with disabilities. By providing expertise, resources, and strategic guidance, the Committee aims to foster an environment where innovation and accessibility go hand in hand.

With the addition of Dot Inc. to its Accessibility Committee, the Kiosk Manufacturer Association gains a valuable partner with extensive experience and a deep commitment to accessibility. As a leading provider of relevant products and services, Dot Inc. brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, further strengthening the board’s ability to drive positive change in the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dot Inc. to the Accessibility Committee,” said Craig Keefner, Executive Director of KMA Kiosk Association. “Their dedication to accessibility aligns perfectly with our mission, and their contributions will be instrumental in shaping the future of inclusive kiosk technologies.”

Dot Inc. is known for its innovative solutions like Dot Pad, the first tactile graphic device for the visually impaired. It shows maps, images, and graphics in braille and tactile formats. Their Accessible kiosks combine tactile displays with other tech, making info easily accessible in stores and public places. At CES 2023, Dot Inc. received three awards, including one for Best Innovation in Accessibility.

Through its partnership with the Kiosk Manufacturer Association, Dot Inc. will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of industry-wide guidelines, standards, and educational resources that promote accessibility and compliance with ADA regulations. Together, the KMA Accessibility Committee and Dot Inc. will work towards creating a more inclusive future where kiosk technologies are accessible to everyone.

About the Kiosk Manufacturer Association: The Kiosk Manufacturer Association is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting the common interests of the kiosk industry. With a focus on education, advocacy, and networking, the association strives to foster innovation and collaboration among stakeholders to advance the industry as a whole.

[Photo 1] An accessible kiosk featuring a tactile display, a voice-assisted keyboard that automatically adjusts upon sensor detection.

[Photo 2] Showcasing the traditional vessel as an artistic treasure through a tactile display.

[Photo 3] Showcasing the traditional style of Korean housing through tactile display.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Contact Name: Ahrum Choi

Contact Title: Director

Contact Email: [email protected]