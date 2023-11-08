Kiosk Industry News for November & IAAPA

Kiosk Industry November News – IAAPA

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 8, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association: Trade Shows — IAAPA is November 14th and here is our preview. Outdoor ticketing, wristband dispense, kiosk avatars and wayfinding. We’ll have a small countertop for self-order as well in the booth. IAAPA is a great showplace for cruise ships, amusement parks, hotels and restaurant technology. We are #6137. Looking for a free ticket? We have a few left!

ADA — Big news this month is Quest Diagnostics losing. 2500 kiosks are affected (and maybe same for LabCorp). December 2023 is release of new self-service & POS guidelines from Access Board.

November and December are the last months available for two-year memberships (which come with sizable discounts).

