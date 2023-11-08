Kiosk Industry News for November & IAAPA

Kiosk Industry November News – IAAPA
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 8, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association: Trade Shows — IAAPA is November 14th and here is our preview. Outdoor ticketing, wristband dispense, kiosk avatars and wayfinding. We’ll have a small countertop for self-order as well in the booth. IAAPA is a great showplace for cruise ships, amusement parks, hotels and restaurant technology. We are #6137. Looking for a free ticket? We have a few left!
ADA — Big news this month is Quest Diagnostics losing. 2500 kiosks are affected (and maybe same for LabCorp). December 2023 is release of new self-service & POS guidelines from Access Board.
New and Renewing Sponsors This Month
- 10Zig complete line of thin clients is a Gold sponsor
- Kodak Moments Complete photo solutions for retail
- Nanonation two-year Gold renewal – the best in digital signage and kiosk software
- Vispero for JAWS kiosk software
- KioskGroup with complete line of tablet kiosks
- Intel – powering 90% of the kiosks and digital signage
- KIOSK Information Systems – the biggest kiosk manufacturer in the world
- ELATEC — rarticle on latest on RFID kiosks
November and December are the last months available for two-year memberships (which come with sizable discounts).
For more information, contact [email protected] or visit https://kioskindustry.org/.
Since 1996 for almost 28 years (two years before we retire). For all verticals, visit The Industry Group.
Thanks to the great companies who make this possible.
