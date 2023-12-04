Kiosk Manufacturer ImageHOLDERS 10-Year Anniversary

imageHOLDERS marks its 10th anniversary.

December 2023 marks 10 years since the launch of imageHOLDERS, a global and market-leading manufacturer of design-led self-service kiosks.

The design and use of digital kiosks have evolved rapidly during this time, keeping up with the exponential rate of change in screen and device technology.

Founded by Adrian Thompson, Adrian’s vision was to make technology accessible to all. However, with tablet technology not on the open market till the late 2000s and the first Apple iPad only being launched in 2010, imageHOLDERS was very much ahead of its time.

By 2013, technology had evolved sufficiently for Adrian to turn his business vision into a reality, and he launched imageHOLDERS fully in December 2013.

From 2013 – 2023 the past decade has seen years of collaboration with our clients, bringing visions and goals to life through design-led, customer-focused solutions.

imageHOLDERS innovation has been recognised around the world. Notably, imageHOLDERS was presented with the ‘The Queens Award for Enterprise’ for the category of international trade in 2021.

Chief Solutions Architect and Founder, Adrian Thompson talks more about the client-first approach:

“We listen intently to our client’s needs and the user journeys they want to implement; we essentially wrap the technology required to facilitate those journeys into User-Centric well-designed experiences. We take the best of consumer design and apply it to commercial products for business. This is the key to our success.”

A market leader in offering world-class, award-winning digital solutions imageHOLDERS now operates on a global scale with offices in Canada, Australia, and the USA and with major blue-chip clients within airlines, retail, hospitality, banking, and healthcare.

Vice President of Sales for North America and Co-Founder of imageHOLDERS Pete Thompson comments on the opening of the USA and Canada division:

“The self-service kiosk industry is a fascinating space that combines the latest in technology, including software, connectivity, and device hardware with the need to create seamless user experiences through superb aesthetic and ergonomic design and utilisation of the latest in manufacturing technology and materials. These different disciplines all need to be fully considered in the generation of a successful self-service kiosk. Taking this complexity and refining it into world-class solutions continues to motivate and inspire us to continue developing and delivering. The opportunity to bring the imageHOLDERS offer to North America was an opportunity I could not pass by. The last ten years have been a journey of continuous learning and I am looking forward to seeing where we go in the future.”

About imageHOLDERS

imageHOLDERS is a manufacturer of customer-led kiosks and self-service terminals.

We design and build innovative business solutions, making technology more accessible for all. Our interactive kiosks and device enclosures help companies drive revenue, improve efficiency, and overcome sticking points in their user journey.

Our designs are sleek and intuitive, ensuring the technology enables and empowers both employees and consumers alike. Our mission is to solve the self-service challenges of organisations around the world with innovative design and exemplary service.

Images:

1) 10th Anniversary celebratory banner.

2) ImageHOLDERS staff in the warehouse at the HQ in Ferndown, Dorset.

3) Founder Adrian Thompson with the Queen’s Award received in 2021.

