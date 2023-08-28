Top Kiosk Manufacturers

This includes kiosk enclosures, kiosk software, kiosk devices and kiosk services. We then break it down by categories. We also have a list of over 700 companies of all types involved in kiosks.

No matter which company you consider look them up on Google Maps and take a look. Some of them are a bit scary. Before signing on with any kiosk company you should visit their facility. Renderings can be nice to look at, but real deployments are what counts. We all like to sometimes puff ourselves up in public. Don’t fall for the data mart research out of India. Companies that have been out of business for 10 years are still listed.

Send an email to [email protected] and we offer free and objective advice. We have 30+ years of experience.

Kiosk Company Categories

Additional Companies (not part of kiosk industry)

There are companies for one reason or another who are not comfortable competing within a group, in this case the kiosk industry group. Or their main business is not kiosks. Plenty of reasons. They are listed in the Consolidated list and we can explain some here.

Acrelec – they really just make self-order kiosks for McDonalds (and hopefully others). They moved here so they have US headquarters.

Diebold just resells kiosks and NCR seems to be going down that road with Samsung kiosks. Hard to blame them for that.

Fabrication companies often say they are a kiosk company. They are a metal shop.

POP display and marketing companies get pulled into kiosks (Frank Mayer is example)

Some of the companies struggle and they sell kiosks one day, digital menus the next and EV chargers the next. Hard to blame them for that.

What Does AI Say?

We have a ChatGPT account so we asked. Bear in mind ChatGPT times out at 2021. They managed to score 3 out of 10 or 4 if we give them half-point for the partials. Being recognized is not the same as actually being one in our book.

As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, I can provide you with a list of some well-known kiosk manufacturers. However, please note that the landscape might have changed since then, and there might be new companies that have gained prominence. Here are 10 kiosk manufacturers that were recognized as major players at that time:

Wrong — NCR Corporation: A global technology company that provides a variety of products and services, including self-service kiosks for industries like retail and banking. Wrong — Diebold Nixdorf: This company offers a range of self-service solutions, including kiosks and ATMs, primarily focused on financial and retail sectors. Olea Kiosks: Known for designing and manufacturing self-service kiosks for a wide array of industries, including healthcare, retail, and hospitality. Kiosk Information Systems: A company that specializes in designing and manufacturing interactive self-service kiosks for various industries. Wrong — Meridian Kiosks: Offers custom self-service solutions for industries such as healthcare, hospitality, retail, and more. Partially right – Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.: A provider of custom kiosk solutions for industries like retail, hospitality, and healthcare. Wrong — Zivelo: Known for its modern and interactive self-service kiosks used in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and other sectors. Partially right — Advanced Kiosks: Provides self-service kiosk solutions for diverse applications, including healthcare, government, education, and more. RedyRef Interactive Kiosks: Offers interactive kiosk solutions for different industries, including retail, healthcare, and transportation. Wrong — AFC Industries: Known for manufacturing a variety of ergonomic kiosk solutions, particularly in the healthcare sector.

We have a full list of kiosk companies as well Consolidated Industry List-2023