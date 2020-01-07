Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) at NRF 2020 Showing Accessible Kiosks

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Kiosk Manufacturer Association aka KMA is in booth 1703 at the upcoming NRF 2020 Big Show in New York City Jan 12-14. For a preview of KMA kiosk companies at NRF read our NRF 2020 Preview.
NRF Booth Information
Sponsors participating include Olea Kiosks, KioWare, Pyramid, Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. and Vispero.
For inquiries and meeting times, please contact craig@catareno.com or stop by #1703.
The KMA booth will have two kiosks in it, both oriented for QSR and both with integrated accessibility.
One will be a tablet kiosk by Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. See additional details — Floor Standing Tablet Kiosk Spec Sheet. Integrated with a Storm Audio Nav device for ADA accessibility, Ingenico IUC285 and running ADUSA, Inc’s Qi™ software, it showcases software for NYC-based Kung Fu Tea / TKK Chicken.
Pyramid will have their revolutionary 4-in-1 PE-4000 showing QSR Self-Ordering. It will show accessibility features with JAWS kiosk software from Vispero and KioWare.
KMA Regulatory Initiatives
Kiosk Accessibility ADA
Join the KMA ADA research panel today and help shape the future of accessible kiosks. KMA also invites you to take our ADA Accessibility Quiz and qualify for a free consultation review. Register for a free copy of our MCR (Mandatory Current Requirements) ADA Guidelines as recommended by the KMA and presented to the U.S. Access Board in Washington, DC. Take the quiz here.
EMV Unattended Committee
Join our EMV committee for creating Code of Practice for EMV, in the US and internationally.
If your company, organization, association, local, city, state or federal agency would like to participate at some level with the KMA either with ADA or with EMV, please contact craig@kma.global or call 720-324-1837
