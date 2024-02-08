Kiosk Monitoring – Remote Monitor

Kiosk Monitoring Server Update for KioWare

“Whether you run Windows, Android or Linux a kiosk monitor is highly recommended. Automated alerts for any condition good or bad helps you sleep at night. Unlike other remote monitoring options, you are not limited to Android with KioWare and licensing costs per unit are easily under $300 (qty 1) with support”, commented Craig Keefner of Kiosk Industry Group.

YORK, Pa. — A new version update of KioWare Server has been released. Version 5.4 is now available with many improvements that work toward the company’s goal of constantly improving user experience.

The updates to version 5.4 of KioWare Server include upgrades for multi-factor authentication, kiosk license status, usage stats data, KioWare Server console support, password resets, support for KioWare OS, Linux compatibility, and other various bug fixes.

To learn more about these improvements and bug fixes, please click here.

Analytical Design Solutions, Inc. dba KioWare has been in business since 1991 providing IT consulting to businesses of all sizes is located in York, Pennsylvania, and is a worldwide market leader in self-service kiosk and purposed device markets. KioWare is kiosk system software that kiosk applications are built on and is used in over 15,000 projects in over 140 countries with project deployments that range from a handful to many thousands of self-service stations.

v 5.4

2/2024

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Ability to require MFA for users added. Server Cloud

Kiosk License Status Additional report for Kiosk License Status. Server Cloud

Usage Stats Data A new API created to download raw usage stats data. Server Cloud

KioWare Server Console Support Support for renaming kiosks from KioWare Server Console. Server Cloud

Password Resets Added ability to do password resets through SMS. Server Cloud

Support for KioWare OS Support for KioWare OS server commands. Server Cloud

Linux Compatibility Ability to run CreateDB in Linux so that all of KioWare Server can be created and run in a Linux docker container. Server Cloud

Various Bug Fixes A variety of other improvements and bug fixes. Server Cloud

KioWare Press Releases See all »

MORE RELATED