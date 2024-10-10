WCAG for Non-Web Guidelines

WCAG Guidelines for Non-Web

Latest guidance from W3C on basically closed systems which do not fall under the Open systems that WCAG normally applies to,

Think someone using their desktop at home versus using an ATM.

The accessibility guidelines for closed systems do in fact have references to WCAG (three total) and the US Access Board certainly considers W3C guidelines as one of their foundations for accessibility. The European standards (349) also follow.

These new “guidelines” are not legalistic in nature. They are suggestions and recommendations on what WCAG parameters should be considered when doing “closed systems”.

Oddly enough large format screens such as interactive digital for wayfinding, smart cities, or classroom schools are not detailed.

The working committee deciding all this had no representation from the kiosk or digital signage sector though Phil Day is very accomplished albeit basically NCR ATMs and checkouts (based in Scotland). NCR checkout technology such as that at Walmart or Whole Foods (based in Atlanta) only marginally pass ADA rules. The question then becomes is whether all that is client-driven and for the most part we believe it is. Walmart decides its liability. See ADA – Whole Foods SCO Review – Amazon Accessibility

We are not sure why they spent two years on this just to create a subset of the main WCAG. We also wish regulatory guidelines took the daring step of providing actual real like examples but that is problematic for them. And then you have to wonder about California. ADA is different in California (Braille Label – Braille Decals for ADA Accessibility)

Including mobile is definite plus for sure.

For baseline testing of desktop and mobile accessibility the best option is to have Google do it for you (https://pagespeed.web.dev/). It uses WCAG 2.1 as base.

Definition of closed systems by W3C

self-service transaction machines or kiosks — examples include machines used for retail self-checkout, point of sales (POS) terminals, ticketing and self-check-in, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

telephony devices such as internet phones, feature phones, smartphones, and phone-enabled tablets

educational devices such as interactive whiteboards and smart boards

entertainment technologies including gaming platforms or consoles, smart TVs, set-top boxes, smart displays, smart speakers, smart watches, and tablets

an ebook reader or standalone ebook software that allows assistive technologies to access all of the user interface controls of the ebook program (open functionality) but does not allow the assistive technologies to access the actual content of book (closed functionality).

medical devices such as digital blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, or other wearable devices

an operating system that makes the user provide login credentials before it allows any assistive technologies to be loaded. The login portion would be closed functionality.

other technology devices, such as printers, displays, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices

On October 8th, 2024, the W3C Accessibility Guidelines Working Group (AGWG) published Guidance on Applying WCAG 2 to Non-Web Information and Communications Technologies (WCAG2ICT) as a completed W3C Group Note. WCAG2ICT describes how Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) principles, guidelines, and success criteria can be applied to non-web information and communications technologies (ICT), specifically to non-web documents and software. The Note includes guidance for WCAG 2.0, 2.1, and 2.2 success criteria and glossary terms. For an introduction, see: WCAG2ICT Overview.

