Kiosk Monitoring – EloView 4 Remote Monitoring for Android

Elo 4 Remote Kiosk Monitoring is Here!

We’re excited to announce the biggest update yet to our SaaS device management platform Elo has always been at the forefront of #innovation, and with the release of EloView 4, we’re taking it to the next level.

What’s New?

* A completely redesigned backend infrastructure for unmatched scalability.

* A refreshed user interface for improved usability and a sleek, modern look.

* Increased device per account management capabilities.

* Expanded content size limits up to 2GB and enhanced bulk operations.

* A tripled improvement in search and latency performance.

* New ‘tags’ feature for easy categorization and tracking.

* Content preview functions, enhanced device filtering, and advanced content scheduling.

* Upcoming advanced device health metrics and diagnostic tools.

Elo EssentialEdge Integration

EloView is integral to Elo EssentialEdge for Android, which provides an extensive toolkit for enterprise customers. This includes user-friendly development kits, lifecycle management, security, and OS 360 for the latest updates and enhancements.

Seamless Hardware Integration

Our range of Android-based devices, including EloPOS, I-Series, and the Backpack, is designed to integrate flawlessly with EloView for a streamlined experience.

Three Tailored Versions

Choose from Core, Connect, and Control, each offering unique features from automated deployments to advanced security protocols.

Ready for Any Scale

From stadiums with hundreds of POS systems to extensive restaurant chains, EloView simplifies device management, no matter the size.

Explore how EloView can transform your operations and bring a new level of efficiency to your network.

Learn more at EloTouch.com/EloView

More Posts