Marijuana Kiosk Dispensary – Consume Cannabis Self-Checkout Kiosk

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. teams with the Illinois-based cannabis dispensary on a self-service marijuana kiosk program for the business’s multiple locations.

Editors Note: Currently there are 7 operational stores (4 IL and 3 MI) and will be opening up two more locations in Michigan this summer. The marijuana self-order kiosk model is Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. Connect Series

Alma, MI

Bay City, MI (Opening Summer 2021)

Carbondale, IL

Chicago, IL

Harrisville, MI

Ionia, MI (Opening Summer 2021)

Marion, IL

Oakbrook Terrace, IL [Flagship location]

Quincy, MI

Very cool interactive 3D tour of the marijuana store layout and format where you can see the kiosks deployed. It reminds us of stores here in Colorado.

GRAFTON, WI – Consume Cannabis Company, a cannabis retailer that operates seven dispensaries throughout Illinois and Michigan, partnered with kiosk designer and manufacturer Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. to produce self-service kiosks for the company’s many locations.

The interactive kiosks allow customers to browse the store menu and place orders while learning more about the products available. Return customers have appreciated the faster transaction time, and Consume Cannabis has saved on costs and improved the customer experience since implementing the program.

The stores’ kiosks are Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.’s Connect model that includes a 22” screen as well as a small footprint to save space. The software shows inventory in real-time and can be managed from a central location.

“When we were looking to update our self-service options, the custom kiosks from Frank Mayer and Associates offered the best experience for both the customers and our team while fitting our stores’ aesthetic,” Dan Scheidt, Director of Marketing at Consume Cannabis says. “I can view and manage all our kiosks remotely, which is crucial as it’s a high-volume part of our business.”

“We’re thrilled Consume Cannabis has had success using self-service technology,” Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. President Mike Mayer adds. “The dispensary industry has really embraced kiosks, and innovative companies like Consume are proof of the many benefits self-service provides both stores and shoppers.”

For more information about cannabis dispensary kiosks, visit https://www.frankmayer.com/industries/cannabis-dispensary/ or contact [email protected].

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of interactive kiosks, in-store merchandising displays, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps companies, retailers, and brands utilize the latest solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit https://www.frankmayer.com for more information.

Consume Cannabis opened in January 2020 with the purpose of providing a better cannabis experience. They pride themselves on education, quality, and teamwork to succeed in achieving that purpose. Education is at the heart of everything they do, and all the products sold at their dispensaries are grown and manufactured in-state and must pass rigorous lab testing to ensure it meets the highest quality. Read more at https://www.consumecannabis.com.

