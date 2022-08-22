McDonalds Coates Group Announcement – DMBs

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Coates Group, a global technology company specializing in digital merchandising solutions, was named as McDonald’s single global Digital Menu Board (DMB) Content Management System (CMS) provider and one of two approved Digital Menu Board hardware providers alongside Acrelec Group.

While Coates Group has been providing solutions to McDonald’s around the world for 50 years, this new appointment is the largest partnership engagement to date and follows an extensive, multiple-round RFP process in which several providers were evaluated.