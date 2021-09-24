Kiosk Accessibility – McDonalds Kiosk Article on Wall Street Journal

Screen Reader Kiosk News

All company-owned restaurants to offer screen-reader on their kiosks by 2022

Mounting new keypads and headphone jacks to the touch-screen kiosks it introduced in 2015.

Blind users can connect their headphones to the system and browse the digital menu using screen-reader technology and tactile arrow buttons, adding items to their basket by pressing a central button.

McDonald’s said its existing self-service kiosks were rolled out in compliance with accessibility laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act.

NFB raised its concerns with McDonald’s in 2019.

The technology will be added to all existing kiosks in company-owned restaurants in California, and 25% of existing kiosks in other U.S. states.

McDonald’s operates 5% of 14,000 U.S. restaurants

Long term (july 2022) new kiosks installed in any restaurants will include the accessibility function

The NFB raised its concerns with McDonald’s in 2019. The organizations worked together to create and test the new system, which employs existing technology developed by TPGi, an accessibility software provider and consulting firm owned by Vispero, and Storm Interface, which develops assistive hardware and trades as Keymat Technology Ltd.

The results of the collaboration are arriving as an increasing number of lawsuits over accessibility are being filed. Between January and June of this year, just over 6,300 suits were filed in federal court alleging violations of Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in public spaces and commercial facilities, according to the Chicago-based law firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP. The firm expects the number of those suits to exceed 12,000 this year, which would be the most since it began tracking them in 2013.

Potential Consequences of Inaction

June 16, 2021 — A proposed class of consumers with mobility disabilities has slapped the owner-operators of 139 Wendys franchise restaurants with a suit in Wisconsin federal court, claiming they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying disabled customers full and equal access to the eateries.

