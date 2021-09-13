Product Brief — Self-Order Kiosks by Star Micronics

Self-Ordering Kiosks for Airports, Restaurants/QSR, & Check In

Simplifying self-service

Self-ordering kiosk technology is arguably the fastest growing point of sale trend – and for good reason. When a business takes advantage of kiosk technology, increased revenue, streamlined operations, and an improved guest experience become easier than ever to achieve.

By choosing Star Micronics as your kiosk printing solution provider, you’re not only receiving reliable, durable, and best-in-class technology, but solutions that are easy to integrate and backed by industry-leading partnerships, as well.

Star Micronics self-ordering solutions are ideal for:

Quick Service/Fast Casual (Restaurant Kiosks)

Stadium/Recreation (Concessions, Ticketing Kiosks)

Banks (ATMs)

Retail (Payment, Price Check, Registry Kiosks)

Parking Facilities (Payment Kiosks)

Transportation Hubs (Payment, Ticketing Kiosks)

Talk to a Kiosk Expert Become Star Certified

Star Micronics & Self-Ordering Kiosks

Increase Efficiency: Kiosks help with line-busting, meaning your staff can focus on more important initiatives while guests enjoy a faster, smoother transaction. Boost Accuracy: Kiosks reduce the chance of miscommunication and incorrect orders being placed – saving time, money, and the customer’s patience.

Grow Sales: Self-ordering kiosks have been shown to boost consumer spending by a whopping 30%. (source: PYMNTS)

Branding Opportunity: Show off your branding and leverage the opportunity to onboard customers to loyalty programs, email newsletters, and more.

Customer Experience: Patrons can easily customize orders and go at their own pace – even if they speak different languages.

Star Micronics Kiosk Brochure

Download our brochure to learn more about the durability, versatility and industry-specific features Star offers.

Download Now

Why Star?

Streamlined. Innovated. Supported.

Easy to Integrate: Star Micronics kiosk solutions are easily integrated to fit your specific needs.

Star Micronics kiosk solutions are easily integrated to fit your specific needs. Connected: Communicate via Serial, USB, Lightning, Ethernet, and Bluetooth!

Communicate via Serial, USB, Lightning, Ethernet, and Bluetooth! Multiple Profiles: Featuring flexible enclosure designs, Star Micronics kiosk printers can be mounted vertically or horizontally, and are available with either a small footprint, or in a larger capacity to accommodate more paper/fewer paper roll changes.

Featuring flexible enclosure designs, Star Micronics kiosk printers can be mounted vertically or horizontally, and are available with either a small footprint, or in a larger capacity to accommodate more paper/fewer paper roll changes. Kiosk Software Support: Star Micronics supports a variety of web-based or cloud-based software apps and tablet-based SDKs, as well as Windows and Linux.

Star Micronics supports a variety of web-based or cloud-based software apps and tablet-based SDKs, as well as Windows and Linux. Durable: High reliability means less downtime and fewer dissatisfied customers!

Kiosk Selector Tool

Discover the right Kiosk Printer for your application.

Launch Selector

Smart Self-Ordering Features

Function meets reliability

Lights/Visual Cues Alerts users when a receipt/ticket is printed, or an employee if an issue arises Bezel Helps to push paper out of printer, ensuring a clean, proper delivery Sensors Ensures proper function even while unattended – for security, safety, reduced waste Looping Presenter Reduces chance of paper jam, increases customer information security, maintains clean floors

Highlighted Products

SK1 Series

The Sanei Kiosk printer series offers fast, dependable open-frame kiosk printers for 2”, 3”, and 4” receipts. All models are available with or without presenter, with options for large paper roll holder and bezel.

SK1-211

2” thermal printer

Small footprint

High-speed printing

Learn More

SK1-311

3” thermal printer

Compact design

Quick printing

Learn More

SK1-41

4” thermal printer

Lightweight

Adjustable print width

Learn More

TUP Series

The Star Micronics TUP series brings ultimate flexibility and performance to kiosk printing. The innovative looping presenter prevents paper jams by printing the receipt in full before providing it to the user.

TUP 500

Modular design for easy setup

Adjustable paper width

Fast printing

Learn More

TUP 900

Wide format

Looping presenter

Document capture

Learn More

mC-Print3 With a simple user experience and Bluetooth, USB, Lightning, and LAN compatibility, the mC-Print3 housed thermal printer is one of Star Micronics’ most modern printers. The mC-Print3 is also easy to integrate through common SDK. Learn More

Quick Guide: How to Select Your Kiosk Printer

Easily determine which kiosk printer fits your needs.

Download Now

Star Services & Solutions

Making your kiosk that much better

Take your self-service kiosk printer to the next level with Star Micronics Cloud Services! Services include customized printed promotions, customer surveys, digital receipts, and more (on select models).

Learn More

RELATED BLOG POSTS

How Kiosks Benefit the Community

Sometimes when you think about technology, it’s easy to assume the latest advancements are reserved for a select, more fortunate portion of the community. After all, who can afford each new updated smartphone? Read More.

8 Features Kiosk Manufacturers Should Look For When Choosing Kiosk Printing Mechanisms

People love to use self-service kiosks in almost every setting—parking garages, airports, restaurants, stores and entertainment venues. This reliable, consistent technology is empowering consumers to enter orders themselves… Read More.

Why Resellers Should Offer Kiosk Service and Support

Because the kiosk industry is becoming more refined and relevant on a daily basis, it is becoming more important than ever for resellers to offer a full range of kiosk services, including everything from installation services to post-sale support. Read More.